Will the Lhoist Acquisition Strengthen Martin Marietta's Market Lead?

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. MLM is making one of the biggest moves in its history with a definitive agreement to acquire Lhoist North America (a subsidiary of Lhoist Group) for $13.5 billion in a cash-and-stock transaction. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals.



Although MLM’s shares pulled back 5.7% during yesterday’s trading hours after the news broke, the acquisition significantly strengthens the company’s position in the high-growth lime and industrial minerals market.

More on Martin Marietta's $13.5B Deal

Lhoist North America, or LNA, is a leading producer of hi-calcium lime, dolomitic lime and industrial mineral products serving end markets such as steel manufacturing, infrastructure, environmental applications and agriculture. The business generated $1.8 billion in gross sales and $786 million in adjusted EBITDA in 2025, while operating 20 quarries and production facilities, 45 distribution terminals and controlling more than 2 billion tons of high-quality limestone reserves (mainly in high-growth Sun Belt metropolitan corridors) with an estimated useful life exceeding 200 years.



The transaction aligns with Martin Marietta's SOAR 2030 strategy by expanding its higher-margin Specialties segment and establishing it as the nation's leading producer of lime solutions. The combined business is expected to benefit from resilient long-term demand driven by infrastructure investment, advanced manufacturing, data centers, semiconductor fabrication, LNG facilities and energy development across North America.



Strategically, the acquisition enhances MLM’s footprint across the fast-growing Southeast and Southwest, particularly Texas, while broadening its distribution network and product portfolio. Financially, management expects approximately $85 million in annual cost synergies, with additional commercial and operational upside. The deal is projected to be accretive to earnings, margins and cash flow in the first full year after closing.



Although the acquisition will temporarily lift net leverage to roughly 3.7x, Martin Marietta intends to reduce it below 2.5x within two years through robust free cash flow generation, reinforcing confidence in its long-term value creation strategy.

MLM Stock’s Price Performance

Shares of this producer and supplier of construction aggregates and other heavy building materials have inched down 1.2% in the past three months, underperforming the Zacks Building Products - Concrete and Aggregates industry, the broader Zacks Construction sector and the S&P 500 Index. Continued weakness in residential and light nonresidential demand, alongside an unfavorable geographic mix, is taking a toll on the company’s near-term prospects.



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However, multi-year public infrastructure funding and heavy nonresidential work, mainly tied to data centers and power generation projects, are gearing up the company’s mid and long-term prospects. Moreover, consistent execution of the SOAR 2030 plans and a stable cash position offer additional support to Martin Marietta's prospects.

Martin Marietta’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Martin Marietta currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Here are some better-ranked stocks from the same sector.



Argan, Inc. AGX currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Argan delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 40.5%, on average. The stock has climbed 45.4% in the past three months. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Argan’s fiscal 2027 sales and earnings per share (EPS) indicates growth of 38% and 29.4%, respectively, from a year ago.



Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL presently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 29.1%, on average. Shares of Sterling have surged 99.8% in the past three months.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sterling’s 2026 sales and EPS indicates growth of 59.2% and 75.7%, respectively, from the prior-year levels.



Quanta Services, Inc. PWR currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. Quanta delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.3%, on average. The stock has gained 30.1% in the past three months.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Quanta’s 2026 sales and EPS imply an increase of 22.1% and 30.5%, respectively, from a year ago.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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