Will Kraft Heinz's Reorganization Boost Growth and Efficiency?

The Kraft Heinz Company KHC is reshaping the global organization as the food giant looks to accelerate growth and improve execution across its portfolio of iconic brands. The company announced a streamlined operating model that will take effect on July 1, 2026, underscoring management's focus on building on its momentum and strengthening supply-chain capabilities.



Under the new operating framework, Kraft Heinz will operate through three regions: North America, Europe and Pacific Developed Markets (“EPDM”), and Emerging Markets. The company is combining Asia Emerging Markets with the West and East Emerging Markets unit into a single Emerging Markets segment, while European markets currently housed within WEEM will be integrated into EPDM. North America will continue to comprise the United States and Canada.



Kraft Heinz is also simplifying its operations by combining Procurement and Supply Chain into one centralized function. Management believes the move will enable the company to better manage its end-to-end value chain while enhancing supply-chain resilience. According to Kraft Heinz, the revised structure is expected to accelerate progress and strengthen execution across its businesses.



The reorganization aligns with Kraft Heinz's broader strategy of driving volume-led growth through stronger execution and increased investment. Earlier this year, the company reaffirmed plans to deploy roughly $600 million across marketing, sales, R&D and product improvements while expanding distribution in emerging markets. It is also stepping up investments in product innovation and brand-building initiatives to support sustainable long-term growth.



The latest changes highlight Kraft Heinz's efforts to simplify operations and sharpen focus across its portfolio. By streamlining regional oversight and integrating key functions, the company aims to enhance execution, capitalize on growth opportunities in international markets and strengthen its competitive position over the long term.

Kraft Heinz's Zacks Rank & Share Price Performance

Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 4.8% over the past three months, outperforming the industry’s 2.2% decline and the broader Consumer Staples sector’s 3.6% increase. However, the stock lagged the S&P 500’s 12.3% advance over the same period.

KHC Stock's Past 3-Month Performance



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Is Kraft Heinz a Value Play Stock?

Kraft Heinz currently trades at a forward 12-month P/E ratio of 10.91, which is lower than the industry average of 13.88 and below the sector average of 16.64. This valuation positions the stock at a modest discount relative to both its direct peers and the broader consumer staples sector.

KHC P/E Ratio (Forward 12 Months)



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Stocks to Consider

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. CHEF distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East and Canada. At present, CHEF sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The consensus estimate for Chefs' Warehouse’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 8.3% and 24.7%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures. CHEF delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 28.9%, on average.



United Natural Foods, Inc. UNFI distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. At present, United Natural carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy). UNFI delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 29.9%, on average.



The consensus estimate for United Natural’s current fiscal-year earnings implies growth of 254.9% from the year-ago figures.



Mama's Creations, Inc. MAMA manufactures and markets fresh deli-prepared foods in the United States. At present, MAMA holds a Zacks Rank of 2. Mama's Creations delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 129.2%, on average.



The consensus estimate for Mama's Creations’ current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 30% and 73.3%, respectively, from the year-ago figures.

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United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (CHEF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Mama's Creations, Inc. (MAMA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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