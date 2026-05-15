Will Korlym Continue to Aid CORT's Growth in 2026 After a Strong Q1?

Corcept Therapeutics’ CORT sole marketed drug, Korlym (mifepristone), which is approved for the treatment of Cushing’s syndrome, has been witnessing steady demand. Currently, the company’s top line is primarily driven by Korlym sales.

Korlym recorded sales of $164.9 million, up around 5% year over year, driven by its established Cushing’s syndrome franchise, with management highlighting rising demand for Korlym.

Per management, March and April marked all-time highs in the number of patients starting treatment with Korlym, following completion of a transition to a new pharmacy vendor earlier in the quarter.

Reflecting the growing momentum with Korlym and other business activities, Corcept raised its full-year 2026 revenue guidance to $950 million-$1.05 billion during the first quarter of 2026. The company previously expected total revenues in the range of $900 million to $1 billion in 2026.

However, the company’s heavy dependence on Korlym for growth is concerning. Also, Korlym sales were previously affected by the insufficient capacity of a specialty pharmacy vendor. Although sales have regained momentum, we will need to wait for more sustained growth in the future quarters of 2026.

CORT Pins Hopes on Lifyorli to Reduce Korlym Dependence

In March 2026, the FDA approved Lifyorli (relacorilant), in combination with nab-paclitaxel, for the treatment of adult patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.

In April 2026, Lifyorli, in combination with nab-paclitaxel, was added to the NCCN Guidelines as a preferred regimen, with management describing early uptake as vigorous. The company also expects to begin recording Lifyorli sales from the second quarter of 2026 onward. Though still in the early stages, Lifyorli should help reduce CORT’s heavy dependence on Korlym over time.

Corcept has also submitted a marketing authorization application to the European Medicines Agency, seeking approval for relacorilant plus nab-paclitaxel to treat patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. A final decision in Europe is expected by the end of 2026.

Relacorilant, in combination with other anticancer therapies, is also being studied for treating other cancer indications.

The phase II BELLA study is evaluating relacorilant plus nab-paclitaxel and Roche’s RHHBY Avastin (bevacizumab) for treating patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.

The BELLA study is designed to understand whether combining relacorilant with two medicines — nab-paclitaxel and RHHBY’s Avastin — offers patients an additional treatment option or not.

The company is also evaluating relacorilant plus Pfizer’s PFE Xtandi (enzalutamide) in patients with early-stage prostate cancer. A phase II study is being conducted in collaboration with the University of Chicago.

Xtandi, which is approved for different stages of prostate cancer, has been one of Pfizer’s key revenue drivers.

Corcept is also developing relacorilant for treating Cushing's syndrome as well as certain cancer indications.

Recently, the FDA issued a complete response letter to the new drug application seeking approval for relacorilant to treat patients with hypercortisolism (Cushing’s syndrome). Corcept is currently engaging with the FDA to determine the best path forward to approval for relacorilant in Cushing’s syndrome.

CORT's Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Year to date, shares of Corcept have rallied 67.5% against the industry’s decrease of 4.9%. The stock has also outperformed the sector and the S&P 500 during the same time frame, as seen in the chart below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, Corcept is trading at a premium to the industry. Going by the price-to-sales (P/S) ratio, the company’s shares currently trade at 7.92, higher than 2.33 for the industry. The stock is also trading above its five-year mean of 7.42.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings per share (EPS) has increased from 24 cents to 48 cents over the past 30 days. During the same time frame, EPS estimates for 2027 have increased from $1.46 to $1.74.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CORT's Zacks Rank

Corcept currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Roche Holding AG (RHHBY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.