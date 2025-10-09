Will KMB's Powering Care Strategy & Other Efforts Drive Growth?

Kimberly-Clark Corporation’s KMB focus on innovation, consumer-centric approach and strategic investments in product development have been strengthening its position and market share expansion. KMB's Powering Care strategy is a core pillar of its transformation, targeting accelerated growth, operational efficiency and enhanced organizational alignment.



Kimberly-Clark's Powering Care strategy centers on three priorities: accelerating innovation, optimizing margin structure and restructuring the business for growth. This strengthens KMB’s global category leadership by balancing investments in high-growth segments and enhancing operational productivity.



Management’s commitment to delivering unique and higher-value products should drive premiumization, catering to evolving consumer demands while enhancing its brand strength. This innovation strategy is expected to maintain consumer loyalty and support top-line growth across key categories.



The company looks to bolster growth through innovation, premiumization, brand-building efforts and digital marketing. Innovation remains central to Kimberly-Clark’s strategy, with new product introductions spanning all price tiers. The launch of Skin Essentials, highlighting skincare benefits, has resonated well with consumers. By tailoring its portfolio to both premium and value-conscious segments, the company is effectively broadening its market reach.



In a nutshell, Kimberly-Clark’s Powering Care strategy underscores a disciplined yet growth-oriented transformation agenda. With innovation fueling consumer engagement, a volume- and mix-led model driving sustainable top-line growth and a relentless focus on productivity enhancing margins, the company is well-positioned to drive balanced growth.

KMB’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Kimberly-Clark’s shares have lost 8.7% year to date compared with the industry’s 10% drop.



From a valuation standpoint, KMB trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76X compared with the industry’s average of 18.73X.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KMB’s 2025 earnings per share (EPS) indicates a year-over-year decline of 11.1% while that of 2026 shows growth of 12.4%. The company’s EPS estimates for 2025 and 2026 have moved down in the past 30 days.



Kimberly-Clark currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Stocks to Consider in the Consumer Staples Space

United Natural Foods UNFI is a key distributor of natural, organic and specialty food and non-food products. It currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for United Natural Foods' current financial-year sales and earnings indicates growth of 2.4% and 167.6%, respectively, from the prior-year levels. UNFI delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 416.2%, on average.



Celsius Holdings, Inc. CELH, which specializes in nutritional functional foods, beverages and dietary supplements, starches and nutrition ingredients, currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Celsius’ current financial-year earnings is expected to rise 54.3% from the corresponding year-ago reported figure. CELH delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.4%, on average.



Post Holdings POST, which is a consumer-packaged goods holding company, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). POST delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 21.4%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Post Holdings’ current financial-year earnings indicates growth of 11% from the year-ago number.

