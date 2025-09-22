Will KGC's Growth Pipeline Ignite Its Next Wave of Production Strength?

Kinross Gold Corporation KGC has a strong production profile and boasts a promising pipeline of exploration and development projects. These are expected to boost production and cash flow and deliver significant value. Its key development projects and exploration programs, including Great Bear in Ontario and Round Mountain Phase X in Nevada, remain on track.



KGC is making progress with Great Bear’s Advanced Exploration program, with the construction of surface facilities underway. Detailed engineering for key infrastructure is also advancing for the Main Project. At Round Mountain Phase X, underground drilling during the second quarter confirmed strong grades in the primary target zones.



Moreover, drilling at the Curlew basin continued to show high-grade intercepts, supporting high-margin production. At the Lobo-Marte project in Chile, KGC is progressing studies to support the Environmental Impact Assessment and remains committed to advancing this potentially long-life, low-cost mine.



KGC’s strong pipeline of growth projects will define its next era of production strength and profitability. The successful execution of these projects will position the company for a new wave of low-cost, long-life production. KGC’s solid financial health places it well for disciplined capital spending and shareholder returns while supporting its key development pipeline.



Among its peers, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited AEM is executing its growth projects that are expected to provide additional growth in production. Agnico Eagle is making steady progress with its key value drivers and pipeline projects, including the Odyssey project in the Canadian Malartic Complex, Detour Lake, Hope Bay, Upper Beaver and San Nicolas. Agnico Eagle’s strong liquidity position and cash flows allow it to maintain a strong exploration budget and fund a strong pipeline of growth projects.



Barrick Mining Corporation’s B also remains on track with its slate of high-return growth projects. Barrick’s major gold and copper growth projects, including Goldrush, the Pueblo Viejo plant expansion and mine life extension, Fourmile, Lumwana Super Pit and Reko Diq, are being executed. These projects are advancing on schedule and within budget, laying the groundwork for the next generation of profitable production for Barrick.

Kinross Gold’s shares have shot up 151.1% year to date against the Zacks Mining – Gold industry’s rise of 112.5%, largely driven by the gold price rally.

From a valuation standpoint, KGC is currently trading at a forward 12-month earnings multiple of 16.27, a modest 2.2% premium to the industry average of 15.92X. It carries a Value Score of B.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KGC’s 2025 and 2026 earnings implies a year-over-year rise of 108.8% and 6.1%, respectively. The EPS estimates for 2025 and 2026 have been trending higher over the past 60 days.

KGC stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

