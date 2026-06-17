Will Keysight's VPIphotonics Acquisition Strengthen its Growth Story?

Keysight Technologies, Inc. KEYS recently announced that it has completed the buyout of VPIphotonics. VPIphotonics boasts a strong expertise in system-level simulation software for optical communication networks and photonic systems.



AI clusters, hyperscale data centers, and high-performance computing systems require fast data transmission. Legacy electrical interconnects often fail to address these growing requirements. Bandwidth limitations, power consumption, signal losses and heat generation are major bottlenecks in the legacy systems. The industry is moving toward silicon photonics, copackaged optics and optical interconnects. These technologies use light instead of electrical signals to transmit data among data centers.



KEYS already boasts a comprehensive photonic design automation portfolio. KEYS Photonic Designer provides circuit-level design and verification for photonic integrated circuits, while its RSoft provides device-level simulation for waveguides, gratings, modulators, and laser sources. Now the acquisition of VPIphotonics augments Keysight's capabilities from component design to complete optical system simulation.



Per a report by MarketsandMarkets, the global silicon photonics market is projected to witness a 29.5% CAGR between 2025 and 2030. KEYS aims to capitalize on this emerging market trend. The strategic acquisition is allowing Keysight to create a comprehensive platform that spans device physics, photonic circuit design, full optical-link simulation, and hardware validation. Such an end-to-end approach boosts Keysight’s reliability among enterprises developing next-generation AI and data-center interconnect technologies.

Other Major Tech Firms in Photonic Design Automation

Synopsys, Inc. SNPS is a vendor of electronic design automation software and related solutions for the semiconductor and electronics industries. The company offers products used across the chip design flow, from design capture and implementation to verification, signoff and manufacturing. It has formed a strategic collaboration with NVIDIA. The collaboration brings NVIDIA’s advanced GPU, AI and digital-twin technologies directly into Synopsys’ design and simulation tools, which should boost performance and improve customer adoption. Faster simulation, better accuracy and lower engineering costs make Synopsys’ platform even more valuable for chipmakers, automotive firms, and industrial customers.



Cadence Design Systems Inc. CDNS is a leader in the electronic system design space. Cadence’s Intelligent System Design strategy aids users to transform design concepts into reality by offering computational software, hardware and IP. Broad-based demand for its solutions, especially the AI-driven portfolio, amid increasing design complexity, is the key catalyst. Secular trends like 5G, increasing usage of hyperscale computing and autonomous driving are influencing design activity across semiconductor and systems companies. Going ahead, Cadence is likely to benefit from customers increasing their R&D spending in AI. Management noted that now EDA spending has increased from approximately 7% to 11% of customer R&D budgets, and this is expected to rise further with AI-driven automation.

KEYS’ Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Keysight shares have rallied 118.3% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 126.9%.



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Going by the price/earnings ratio, the company's shares currently trade at 31.24 forward earnings, lower than 33.57 for the industry.



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Earnings estimates for 2026 and 2027 have increased over the past 60 days.



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Keysight stock currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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