Will KEYS Stock Gain From the Expansion of RF and Microwave Portfolio?

Keysight Technologies, Inc. KEYS recently expanded its radio frequency (RF) and microwave instrument portfolio with the launch of six new analog signal generators, two vector signal generators, eight RF synthesizers and three signal source analyzers. These cutting-edge solutions are tailored to equip RF engineers with compact tools to support component and device characterization at frequencies reaching up to 54 GHz, effectively handling both single-channel and multi-channel platforms.

Major Takeaways From KEYS’ Upgraded Portfolio

RF engineers have relied on signal generators and RF synthesizers to test components, devices and systems in areas such as radar and defense electronics, wireless communication systems and consumer electronics. On the other hand, signal source analyzers are vital for accurately characterizing phase noise, jitter and frequency stability in oscillators, synthesizers and active components. These analyzers play a crucial role in ensuring signal purity, minimizing interference and optimizing performance in both RF and digital applications.



Keysight's compact portfolio brings numerous advantages to RF engineers. These solutions’ compact size and reduced weight, coupled with lower power consumption, make them portable and easier to transport. With switching speeds, these instruments can expedite testing processes and simulate fast-moving signals, such as those found in radar systems, while also enhancing throughput with multi-channel configurations.



By leveraging oven-controlled crystal oscillators, the instruments deliver low phase noise, thereby ensuring pure signal strength. For instance, the AP5021A phase noise specification achieves -145 dBc/Hz at 1 GHz with a 10 kHz offset, offering high-quality performance. Additionally, the scalable channel count, ranging from single-channel options to multi-channel configurations with phase coherency, provides the flexibility to link units together for multi-instrument phase coherency.



These new products also support a variety of modulation capabilities, including amplitude, frequency, phase, pulse and frequency chirps, along with 400 MHz vector modulation. The signal source analyzers come with fully integrated systems, providing a cross-correlation system with multi-programmable low-noise direct current supplies for improved performance. The user interface has been optimized for ease of use, incorporating an LCD touchscreen and remote desktop PC software for effortless operation.

Will Strong Portfolio Additions Aid KEYS’ Prospects?

Keysight's cutting-edge solutions are shaping the future of connectivity across diverse sectors, from enhancing network visibility for telecom providers to certifying the next generation of wired connectivity and optimizing workflows for research facilities. The company is experiencing solid order growth in its testing equipment. The 5G network emulation solutions offer cost-efficient test techniques with high flexibility and control capabilities, reducing time-to-market.



With the launch of these solutions, Keysight aims to benefit engineers across a variety of fields, including aerospace, defense, wireless communications, quantum computing, consumer electronics and education, reinforcing its position as a leader in the field and addressing the dynamic needs of the industry.



These advancements are expected to generate incremental demand for Keysight’s testing solutions, leading to higher revenues. An improved financial performance is likely to propel the stock upward.

KEYS’ Stock Price Performance

Shares of Keysight have gained 1.2% over the past year against the industry’s 1.5% decline.



