Will Keurig's Brand Strength & Strategic Actions Power Growth?

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. KDP has been gaining from brand strength and pricing actions for a while. The company’s expansion initiatives and efforts to innovate its products have been showing results. KDP has been making substantial strides to reshape its portfolio in a bid to deliver growth. Strength in the International and U.S. Refreshment Beverages segments has been aiding results.



The company’s growth reflects a strategic mix of innovation, brand activity and strong commercial execution, bolstered by its ongoing focus on cost efficiency, productivity and disciplined capital management. Strength in its brand portfolio and in-market execution, along with elasticity across most categories, has been aiding KDP’s revenues.



Continued strength in the Refreshment Beverages segment for a while has been aiding KDP’s overall performance. Robust sales and a favorable mix of products, along with contributions from Electrolit, have been bolstering the segment’s performance. The continuation of this trend has been bolstering the top line. KDP’s consumer-focused innovation model, household penetration and loyalty have been driving its market share across key categories like liquid refreshment beverages, K-Cup pods and brewers across its major markets.



Keurig continues to strengthen its portfolio with a clear focus on faster-growing categories, including energy, sports hydration and functional beverages. The company’s multi-brand energy platform, anchored by GHOST, C4, Bloom and Black Rifle, outperformed the broader energy category in the fourth quarter of 2025, with market share increasing nearly 1.5 points, supported by distribution gains, increased cold-vault penetration and healthy velocities. GHOST’s integration into KDP’s DSD network has accelerated distribution and shelf presence, while Bloom continues to build momentum by attracting incremental consumers, particularly within better-for-you and female-oriented energy segments. All the aforesaid factors will continue to ignite the momentum.

KDP’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Keurig have gained 2.4% in the past six months compared with the industry’s growth of 10.8%.



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From a valuation standpoint, KDP trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29X compared with the industry’s average of 18.21X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KDP’s 2026 and 2027 earnings per share (EPS) implies a year-over-year increase of 10.7% and 10.4%, respectively. The estimates for the aforesaid years have increased in the past 30 days.



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Keurig stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Other Stocks to Consider in the Consumer Staples Space

Freshpet, Inc. FRPT, which is a pet food company, currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Freshpet’s current financial-year sales indicates growth of 8.5% from the prior-year level. FRPT delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 50%, on average.



Carlsberg CABGY is a brewing company and has operations in Northern and Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Asia. CABGY currently has a Zacks Rank of 2.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Carlsberg’s 2026 sales and EPS implies growth of 34.9% and 17.8%, respectively, from the previous year’s reported numbers.



Conagra Brands, Inc. CAG, which is a consumer packaged goods food company, currently has a Zacks Rank of 2.



CAG delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.4%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Conagra Brands’ current financial-year earnings indicates a drop of 24.8% from the year-ago number.

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Conagra Brands (CAG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Freshpet, Inc. (FRPT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Carlsberg AS (CABGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (KDP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.