Will KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (BEKE) Gain on Rising Earnings Estimates?

KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (BEKE) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving.

Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this company is driving estimates higher, which should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. This insight is at the core of our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

Consensus earnings estimates for the next quarter and full year have moved considerably higher for KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR, as there has been strong agreement among the covering analysts in raising estimates.

The chart below shows the evolution of forward 12-month Zacks Consensus EPS estimate:

12 Month EPS

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

The company is expected to earn $0.13 per share for the current quarter, which represents a year-over-year change of +208.33%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has increased 112.5% over the last 30 days, as one estimate has gone higher while one has gone lower.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

For the full year, the earnings estimate of $0.19 per share represents a change of -36.67% from the year-ago number.

The revisions trend for the current year also appears quite promising for KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR, with three estimates moving higher over the past month compared to no negative revisions. The consensus estimate has also received a boost over this time frame, increasing 87.18%.

Favorable Zacks Rank

Thanks to promising estimate revisions, KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR shares have added 28.5% over the past four weeks, suggesting that investors are betting on its impressive estimate revisions. So, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away to benefit from its earnings growth prospects.



