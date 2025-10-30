Will the Joby-NVIDIA Autonomous Flight Deal Propel JOBY Stock Further?

Joby Aviation JOBY announced a groundbreaking collaboration with NVIDIA NVDA, becoming the exclusive aviation launch partner for the newly introduced NVIDIA IGX Thor platform. Built on the powerful NVIDIA Blackwell architecture, this industrial-grade system is designed to drive the next generation of physical AI applications. The partnership will accelerate the development of Joby’s Superpilot autonomous flight technology across defense and commercial platforms.

Joby’s Superpilot system is being developed to deliver scalable autonomous functions. The NVIDIA IGX Thor platform’s support for industry-recognized safety standards enables Joby to pursue certifiable autonomy — paving the way for near-term defense deployment and future civil applications as the Federal Aviation Administration advances integration of autonomous flight in national airspace.

The alliance with a powerhouse like NVIDIA provides JOBY with technological credibility. Specifically, the association will result in the integration of NVIDIA’s advanced computing, which will enhance operational safety and mission performance through real-time route optimization, dynamic adaptation to weather and air traffic, apart from human-machine coordination.

The association will facilitate the usage of high-speed data analysis from Radar, LiDAR and Vision sensors for precise environmental awareness and navigation. Other advantages include the unified processing of diverse sensor data for reliable state estimation and situational awareness under challenging conditions.

The news of Joby’s collaboration with NVIDIA to develop autonomous flight capabilities with the help of the latter’s IGX Thor platform pleased investors. JOBY stock gained in excess of 9% on Oct. 29. The upsurge has come as a welcome relief for JOBY stock, which has been under pressure recently. Shares of Joby have gained only 0.3% over the past three months, underperforming the Zacks Transportation - Airline industry. Moreover, Joby’s shares have lagged its rival Archer Aviation ACHR in the electric vertical takeoff and landing space in the same timeframe.

Joby’s Valuation & Earnings Estimates

From a valuation perspective, Joby is trading at a premium compared with the industry average and Archer Aviation. In terms of price-to-book value, JOBY is trading at 16.23X, higher than the industry’s average of 3.45X. Joby’s reading is also much higher than that of Archer Aviation. However, both Joby and Archer Aviation have a Value Score of F.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for JOBY’s 2025 and 2026 losses has remained stable over the past seven days.

JOBY’s Zacks Rank

JOBY currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

