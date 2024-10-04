Will Jabil Stock Gain From the Buyout of Mikros Technologies?

Jabil, Inc. JBL recently closed the acquisition of Mikros Technologies LLC, a leading manufacturer of liquid cooling solutions for an undisclosed amount. With this strategic move, JBL aims to expand its portfolio and match the growing demand for effective thermal management systems across a wide range of applications.



Mikros boasts extensive expertise in developing cutting-edge liquid cooling technology, specifically microchannel cold plates, which optimize energy usage by providing efficient cooling for applications with intense thermal loads. Mikros’ capabilities complement Jabil’s existing portfolio of data center lifecycle solutions, semiconductor test equipment, and energy and transportation solutions.



The growing proliferation of advanced AI, power storage and electric vehicles is driving demand for high power density systems across industries. However, while implementing advanced AI models in data centers, businesses are facing immense challenges related to high power consumption, thermal management issues and rising operational costs. This is propelling the demand for liquid cooling systems which are more energy efficient than legacy air-cooling methods.

Will JBL Stock Benefit From the Buyout?

The acquisition of Mikros Technologies will expand Jabil’s product offerings for cloud service providers, hardware OEMs, and liquid cooling solutions providers. Mikros liquid cooling technology will bolster Jabil’s capabilities to address the stringent thermal management requirements of its customers while ensuring cost efficiency and sustainability. Consequently, Mikros will benefit from Jabil’s extensive resources andglobal marketreach.



Growing usage of AI workloads in data centers requires significantly high computing power. Substantial heat generated through this process need best in class cooling system to ensure consistent performance and reliability of data centers. This is an area that presents a significant growth opportunity for Jabil following the recent buyout. In addition to this, Jabil can also drive commercial expansion in other end markets such as automated test equipment for semiconductors, battery systems, electric vehicles and more.

JBL’s Stock Price Performance

Shares of Jabil have lost 7.1% over the past year against the industry’s growth of 14.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Jabil currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



