Will ISRG's Cost Leverage Aid Margins Amid Tariff & Input Inflation?

Intuitive Surgical ISRG delivered another quarter of impressive profitability in the first quarter of 2026, demonstrating how its scale and operational discipline continue to support earnings growth despite a challenging cost environment. Amid ongoing tariff pressures and emerging inflationary headwinds, the company reported an adjusted operating margin of 39%, driven by robust procedure growth, higher recurring revenues and increasing adoption of its latest platforms.

At the gross margin level, performance was equally encouraging. Adjusted gross margin expanded to 67.8%, up 140 basis points from the year-ago period’s level, despite the impact of tariffs. Management attributed the improvement primarily to product cost reductions and leverage from higher production volumes, which more than offset tariff-related costs during the quarter.

The company also noted that the da Vinci 5 system achieved contribution margins comparable to the mature Xi platform, while the Ion platform’s contribution margins approached the corporate average, reflecting meaningful manufacturing and engineering improvements.

Although margins are improving, cost pressures are likely to continue amid geopolitical uncertainty and the rising cost of raw materials. Intuitive Surgical expects a greater impact from higher oil prices, semiconductor memory costs and freight expenses over the remainder of 2026. ISRG’s updated guidance assumes approximately 100 basis points of tariff-related pressure, along with additional inflation from logistics and memory components. These factors remain key variables to monitor as the year progresses.

The company’s response is centered on scale and continuous cost improvement. Management highlighted ongoing initiatives to leverage fixed overhead, improve da Vinci 5 product and service margins, and reduce manufacturing costs for the SP and Ion platforms. Additionally, a favorable product mix, including increasing adoption of premium-priced da Vinci 5 systems and higher recurring revenues from instruments, accessories and services, is supporting profitability.

While tariffs and input inflation remain headwinds, Intuitive Surgical’s first-quarter results suggest that operational leverage, product innovation and manufacturing efficiency are currently more than offsetting those pressures. This is likely to help the company in sustaining industry-leading margin profile.

Peer Update

Stryker’s SYK is focusing on operational discipline and cost containment to improve margins amid near-term disruptions. The company’s first-quarter adjusted operating margin declined 180 basis points due to cyberattack-related manufacturing inefficiencies, tariff headwinds and lower absorption of fixed costs.

However, management emphasized that continued cost discipline and operational excellence initiatives partially offset these pressures and remain critical to restoring profitability. Stryker expects to maintain its long-term margin expansion trajectory, targeting more than 150 basis points of cumulative improvement over its planning horizon.

Procurement teams are actively mitigating inflationary pressures from higher oil and other input costs through supplier contracts and sourcing initiatives, while productivity gains and sales recovery should improve manufacturing leverage in the second half of 2026.

Zimmer Biomet ZBH is leveraging structural cost improvements to support margins while funding strategic growth investments. Management highlighted operational excellence as a key pillar, with initiatives focused on expanding manufacturing into lower-cost geographies, reducing inventory levels and accelerating SKU rationalization. These actions are expected to strengthen the company’s already strong margin profile and improve cash conversion over time.

In the first quarter, adjusted gross margin reached 73%, benefiting from favorable product mix and tariff-related gains, while adjusted operating margin remained solid at 27.3% despite increased spending on commercial transformation and sales-force specialization. By streamlining operations and optimizing its manufacturing footprint, Zimmer Biomet aims to offset pricing pressure, absorb investment costs and sustain profitability as it executes its multiyear growth strategy.

ISRG’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of ISRG have lost 26.1% so far this year compared with a 16.3% decline for the industry.



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From a valuation standpoint, Intuitive Surgical trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, above the industry average. But it is still lower than its five-year median of 70.02. ISRG carries a Value Score of F.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Intuitive Surgical’s 2026 earnings implies a 16.5% rise from the year-ago period’s level.



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The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.