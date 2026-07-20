Will the Invesco Pharma ETF or iShares Global Healthcare Fund Be the Better Health Care Fund in 2026?

Key Points

iShares Global Healthcare ETF offers broader diversification with 110 global holdings compared to 29 U.S. stocks for Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF

Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF has a higher expense ratio of 0.57% but outperformed over the past year with a 44.90% total return

iShares Global Healthcare ETF provides a higher trailing-12-month dividend yield of 1.50% while charging a lower expense ratio than its peer

10 stocks we like better than iShares Trust - iShares Global Healthcare ETF ›

Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEMKT:PJP) offers concentrated U.S. pharma exposure, while iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEMKT:IXJ) provides a more diversified, lower-cost global approach with higher assets under management and dividend yields.

Investors seeking exposure to the medical sector often choose between broad global baskets and targeted industry funds. This comparison examines how a concentrated pharmaceutical strategy compares against a diversified global healthcare approach, highlighting differences in cost, regional focus, and historical total returns for these two funds.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric PJP IXJ Issuer Invesco iShares Share price $119.37 (as of 2026-07-16) $99.67 (as of 2026-07-16) Expense ratio 0.57% 0.40% 1-yr return (as of 2026-07-16) 44.90% 18.20% Dividend yield 0.90% 1.50% Beta 0.45 0.56 AUM $413.5 million $4.1 billion

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from monthly returns over the available fund history (up to five years). The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield as of the close of July 16.

The iShares fund is more affordable with a 0.40% expense ratio compared to 0.57% for its peer. It also offers a higher payout, providing a 1.50% trailing-12-month distribution yield for income-focused investors.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric PJP IXJ Max drawdown (5 yr) (17.50%) (18.10%) Growth of $1,000 over 5 years (total return) $1,596 $1,269

What's inside

The iShares Global Healthcare ETF targets 100% exposure to global healthcare stocks. It holds 110 securities, and its largest positions include Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) at 10.9%, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) at 7%, and AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) at 5.1%. The fund was launched in 2001. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has paid $1.44 per share over the trailing 12 months, which on its recent ~$100 share price works out to a 1.50% yield.

The Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF focuses specifically on U.S. healthcare stocks. It holds a concentrated portfolio of 29 securities, and its largest positions include AbbVie Inc at 5.6%, Eli Lilly at 5.4% and Johnson & Johnson at 5.3%. The fund was launched in 2005. Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF has paid $1.06 per share over the trailing 12 months, which on its recent ~$119 share price works out to a 0.90% yield.

Which fund is the better buy?

Both funds are good choices for healthcare exposure, and they are similar in some ways. Perhaps surprisingly, even though IXJ holds nearly four times as many equities as PJP, they each allocate a large share of their assets to the top 10 holdings, at 47% for IXJ and 48% for PJP. And even while IXJ looks beyond the U.S. border for stocks, the U.S. still commands 73% of assets, followed by Switzerland at 10% and the U.K. at 5.5%.

Interesting, too, is that IXJ, the iShares Global Healthcare Fund, is much more focused on large-cap stocks, devoting 70% of its portfolio to large caps, mostly value style, with 19% in mid caps and 1% in small caps.

PJP, the Invesco Pharma ETF, which has just 29 holdings, puts 43% of its assets into small caps, matching its allocation to large caps. Mid-caps take up the remaining 13% of the portfolio.

The concentrated focus of PJP brings results. It beats IXJ in every time frame but the 10-year lookback, where IXJ has annualized returns of 8.5%, one percentage point better than PJP. Otherwise, PJP is better year-to-date (13.8% to 2%), over the past three years (17.3% to 6.6%), and past five years (9.1% to 4.9%.)

That superior performance comes with a smaller maximum drawdown and only a modestly higher expense ratio. For investors seeking an ETF to bring healthcare exposure to their portfolio, PJP is the choice.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

Should you buy stock in iShares Trust - iShares Global Healthcare ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in iShares Trust - iShares Global Healthcare ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and iShares Trust - iShares Global Healthcare ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $371,842!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,244,783!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 900% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 207% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 20, 2026.

Brendan Coffey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends AbbVie, Abbott Laboratories, Amgen, and Eli Lilly. The Motley Fool recommends Johnson & Johnson. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.