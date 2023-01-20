Will Intuitive Surgical Stock Rise Post Q4?

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) is scheduled to report its Q4 2022 results on Tuesday, January 24. We expect Intuitive Surgical to report revenue and earnings above the street estimates, driven by a rise in total procedures volume. However, inflationary headwinds may weigh on the company’s net margins. Although we believe the company will navigate well during the quarter, we find the stock to be fully valued, as discussed below. Our interactive dashboard analysis on Intuitive Surgical Earnings Preview has additional details.

(1) Revenues expected to align with the consensus estimates

Trefis estimates Intuitive Surgical’s Q4 2022 revenues to be around $1.7 billion, aligning with the $1.7 billion consensus estimate.

The overall procedure volume continued to see double-digit growth, rising 18% in Q4, per the company’s preliminary results released last week.

Looking at Q3 2022, the company saw its sales rise 11% (y-o-y) to $1.6 billion. This can be attributed to a higher demand for consumables. The overall procedure volume grew 20% during the quarter.

(2) EPS likely to be slightly above the consensus estimates

Intuitive Surgical’s Q4 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) is expected to be $1.33 per Trefis analysis, slightly above the $1.25 consensus estimate.

The company’s adjusted net income of $429 million in Q3 2022 reflected a 1.4% fall from its $435 million figure in the prior-year quarter, as the 11% sales growth was more than offset by nearly 350 bps drop in net margins. This can primarily be attributed to higher logistics costs and increased component pricing.

With the rising inflation, the costs may remain high for the company in the near term.

For the full-year 2023, we expect the adjusted EPS to be higher at $5.52 compared to $4.96 in 2021, and an estimated $4.79 in 2022.

(3) ISRG stock is undervalued

We estimate Intuitive Surgical’s Valuation to be around $243 per share, which is 6% below the current market price of $259.

At its current levels, ISRG stock is trading at 47x forward adjusted earnings, aligning with its last three-year average, implying the stock is fully valued.

Investors have assigned a high trading multiple for ISRG stock, given the substantial revenue and earnings growth over the past years.

Note: P/E Multiples are based on Share Price at the end of the year and reported (or expected) Adjusted Earnings for the full year

Returns Jan 2023

MTD [1] 2023

YTD [1] 2017-23

Total [2] ISRG Return -2% -2% 269% S&P 500 Return 4% 4% 79% Trefis Multi-Strategy Portfolio 8% 8% 241%

[1] Month-to-date and year-to-date as of 1/17/2023

[2] Cumulative total returns since the end of 2016

