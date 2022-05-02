Will Insiders Be Tempted To Buy More SPG At The New 52-Week Low?

In trading on Monday, shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (Symbol: SPG) touched a new 52-week low of $113.41/share. That's a $57.71 share price drop, or -33.72% decline from the 52-week high of $171.12 set back on 11/18/2021. Large percentage drops always require that the stock post even larger percentage gains from the low in order to recover the old price point, and for SPG that means the stock would have to gain 50.89% to get back to the 52-week high. For a move like that, Simon Property Group, Inc. would need fundamental strength at the business level.

Here's a rhetorical question: Who knows more about fundamentals at the business level than the company's own insiders? So let's take a look to see whether any company insiders were taking the other side of the trade as SPG shares were being sold down to this new 52-week low, focusing on the most recent trailing six month period. As summarized by the table below, SPG has seen 11 different instances of insiders buying over the past six months.

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 12/31/2021 Glyn Aeppel Director 97 $160.28 $15,546.67 12/31/2021 Larry C. Glasscock Director 192 $160.28 $30,772.80 12/31/2021 Karen N. Horn Director 304 $160.28 $48,723.60 12/31/2021 Allan B. Hubbard Director 221 $160.28 $35,420.78 12/31/2021 Reuben S. Leibowitz Director 277 $160.28 $44,396.18 12/31/2021 Gary M. Rodkin Director 107 $160.28 $17,149.42 12/31/2021 Stefan M. Selig Director 86 $160.28 $13,783.65 12/31/2021 Daniel C. Smith Director 189 $160.28 $30,291.97 12/31/2021 J. Albert Smith Jr. Director 384 $160.28 $61,545.60 12/31/2021 Marta R. Stewart Director 79 $160.28 $12,661.73 03/31/2022 Karen N. Horn Director 367 $134.10 $49,215.73 03/31/2022 Larry C. Glasscock Director 233 $134.10 $31,245.95 03/31/2022 Glyn Aeppel Director 118 $134.10 $15,824.13 03/31/2022 Marta R. Stewart Director 96 $134.10 $12,873.87 03/31/2022 J. Albert Smith Jr. Director 464 $134.10 $62,223.70 03/31/2022 Daniel C. Smith Director 229 $134.10 $30,709.54 03/31/2022 Stefan M. Selig Director 104 $134.10 $13,946.69 03/31/2022 Peggy Fang Roe Director 5 $134.10 $670.51 03/31/2022 Gary M. Rodkin Director 129 $134.10 $17,299.26 03/31/2022 Reuben S. Leibowitz Director 335 $134.10 $44,924.44 03/31/2022 Allan B. Hubbard Director 268 $134.10 $35,939.55

In the short run, while the new 52-week low suggests the stock is at the cheapest price and perhaps therefore the best bargain it has been over the last 52 weeks, the low print also means anyone who has purchased the stock over that timeframe is staring at an unrealized loss. Oftentimes, that factor drives a stock's technical analysis metrics by creating overhead resistance, with investors who bought higher now anxious to reverse their trade once they are back to breakeven. The chart below shows where SPG has traded over the past year, with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages included.

Time will tell whether the insider purchases foretell a future rebound for SPG shares, which are presently showing a last trade of $116.70/share, a 2.90% rebound off of the new 52-week low.

