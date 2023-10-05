News & Insights

Will Insiders Be Tempted To Buy More EVRI At The New 52-Week Low?

In trading on Thursday, shares of Everi Holdings Inc (Symbol: EVRI) touched a new 52-week low of $12.56/share. That's a $7.29 share price drop, or -36.73% decline from the 52-week high of $19.85 set back on 03/01/2023. Large percentage drops always require that the stock post even larger percentage gains from the low in order to recover the old price point, and for EVRI that means the stock would have to gain 58.04% to get back to the 52-week high. For a move like that, Everi Holdings Inc would need fundamental strength at the business level.

Here's a rhetorical question: Who knows more about fundamentals at the business level than the company's own insiders? So let's take a look to see whether any company insiders were taking the other side of the trade as EVRI shares were being sold down to this new 52-week low, focusing on the most recent trailing six month period. As summarized by the table below, EVRI has seen 3 different instances of insiders buying over the past six months.

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/18/2023 Secil Tabli Watson Director 1,000 $13.36 $13,360.00
08/29/2023 Michael D. Rumbolz Executive Chairman 5,000 $14.20 $71,000.00
08/29/2023 Randy L. Taylor President & CEO 5,000 $14.27 $71,350.00

In the short run, while the new 52-week low suggests the stock is at the cheapest price and perhaps therefore the best bargain it has been over the last 52 weeks, the low print also means anyone who has purchased the stock over that timeframe is staring at an unrealized loss. Oftentimes, that factor drives a stock's technical analysis metrics by creating overhead resistance, with investors who bought higher now anxious to reverse their trade once they are back to breakeven. The chart below shows where EVRI has traded over the past year, with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages included.

Everi Holdings Inc Moving Averages Chart

Time will tell whether the insider purchases foretell a future rebound for EVRI shares, which are presently showing a last trade of $12.55/share, slightly above the new 52-week low.

