Will Insiders Be Tempted To Buy More UCTT At The New 52-Week Low?

In trading on Friday, shares of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (Symbol: UCTT) touched a new 52-week low of $22.10/share. That's a $34.37 share price drop, or -60.86% decline from the 52-week high of $56.47 set back on 07/16/2024. Large percentage drops always require that the stock post even larger percentage gains from the low in order to recover the old price point, and for UCTT that means the stock would have to gain 155.52% to get back to the 52-week high. For a move like that, Ultra Clean Holdings Inc would need fundamental strength at the business level.

Here's a rhetorical question: Who knows more about fundamentals at the business level than the company's own insiders? So let's take a look to see whether any company insiders were taking the other side of the trade as UCTT shares were being sold down to this new 52-week low, focusing on the most recent trailing six month period. As summarized by the table below, UCTT has seen 6 different instances of insiders buying over the past six months.

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 10/31/2024 Harjinder Bajwa Chief Operating Officer 2,500 $33.33 $83,325.00 11/13/2024 Harjinder Bajwa Chief Operating Officer 15,000 $34.83 $522,500.00 11/15/2024 Harjinder Bajwa Chief Operating Officer 10,000 $33.75 $337,500.00 03/07/2025 Clarence L. Granger Director 1,000 $25.15 $25,150.00 03/07/2025 Ernest E. Maddock Director 10,000 $24.29 $242,900.00 03/07/2025 Brian E. Harding Chief Accounting Officer 4,000 $24.00 $96,000.00 03/07/2025 Christopher S. Cook President, Products Division 4,100 $25.30 $103,709.50 03/07/2025 Bill Bentinck President, Services Business 3,000 $25.17 $75,510.00

In the short run, while the new 52-week low suggests the stock is at the cheapest price and perhaps therefore the best bargain it has been over the last 52 weeks, the low print also means anyone who has purchased the stock over that timeframe is staring at an unrealized loss. Oftentimes, that factor drives a stock's technical analysis metrics by creating overhead resistance, with investors who bought higher now anxious to reverse their trade once they are back to breakeven. The chart below shows where UCTT has traded over the past year, with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages included.

Time will tell whether the insider purchases foretell a future rebound for UCTT shares, which are presently showing a last trade of $22.17/share, slightly above the new 52-week low.

