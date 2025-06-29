Will INmune Bio Succeed In The Alzheimer's Trial Of XPro? Data To Be Shared June 30, 2025

(RTTNews) - INmune Bio Inc. (INMB) is scheduled to host a conference call on Monday, June 30, 2025, beginning at 8:00 am EDT to present top-line data from its phase II trial, dubbed MINDFuL.

MINDFuL is a phase II trial investigating XPro in patients with mild cognitive impairment or Alzheimer's disease with brain inflammation. In this study, XPro is compared to a placebo to determine its impact on memory, daily functioning, and behaviour. In addition, the trial assesses the safety and tolerability of XPro.

XPro, given as a once-a-week subcutaneous injection, is a next-generation inhibitor of tumor necrosis factor (TNF).

A total of 208 participants have been enrolled in the study, including 92 individuals diagnosed with mild cognitive impairment (MCI) and 116 with mild Alzheimer's disease. The primary endpoint in the MINDFuL trial is change from baseline in cognitive scores measured with the Early and Mild Alzheimer's Cognitive Composite (EMACC).

INMB touched a new 52-week high of $11.64 during intraday trading on Friday (June 27, 2025), before closing at $5.33, down 15.13%.

