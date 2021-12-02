Will Inflation Amplify The Consequences Of Holiday Spending?

The emergence of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 may be starting to wear down Americans’ confidence in their finances in the middle of this holiday season.

Consumer confidence dropped almost two points from two weeks ago to sit at 55.9 this week, according to the Forbes Advisor-Ipsos Consumer Confidence Biweekly Tracker.

The survey, conducted by Ipsos, measures consumer sentiment over time.

Confidence remains highest for those in the top income bracket. This week, respondents with a household income of more than $100,000 reported confidence of 65.7 (out of 100), a decrease of less than one point from two weeks ago. But confidence for households earning under $50,000 was just 48.8, a five-point drop from mid-November.

Inflation Continues to Add to Consumers’ Woes

Americans have a dire outlook on inflation; 66% anticipate it will go up over the next year.

But they seem less certain about how inflation will impact them: 55% expect their monthly bills and other regular expenses to increase over the next year, while 47% think their mortgage interest rates will increase over the same period.

So far, inflation concerns don’t seem to be dampening the holiday spirit. President Joe Biden remarked this week that consumer spending had recovered to pre-pandemic levels, and early Black Friday reports showed a sales increase of nearly one-third compared to last year.

Though total Thanksgiving holiday weekend spending was lower than last year, according to the National Retail Federation, the trade organization noted that about half of shoppers started buying prior to the holiday weekend, heeding warnings about supply chain snags.

But a closer look at the data shows that consumers feel shaky about future purchases. This week, only 43% of respondents reported being more comfortable making a major purchase (such as a home or car) than six months ago, a drop of 5 points from two weeks ago. When it comes to other household purchases, 49% said they’re more comfortable—a decrease of three points from two weeks ago.

Consumers are spending about 5% more than they did this time last year on household purchases.

So why does there appear to be a disconnect between consumers’ worries about how much money they have to spend in the future, and how freely they’re spending for the holidays?

“People want to deliver a holiday for their family,” says Stephen Rogers, managing director of Deloitte’s Consumer Industry Center. “They de-link holiday spending from other financial realities they’re feeling.” They may find other ways to manage their costs, or use buy now pay later (BNPL) platforms or credit cards instead of trimming their holiday budgets, Rogers says.

That holiday spending could catch up with many Americans come January.

Credit card applications have returned to pre-pandemic levels, according to data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Though purchasing confidence has improved over the last year as rising vaccination rates have allowed for a return to work and other activities, consumers aren’t quite as confident as they were in late summer and early fall.

The Delta variant and now the emerging Omicron variant may be contributing to that unease, while supply chain challenges leading to shortages and increased prices may also be to blame.

Rogers says that consumers can expect some price increases to stick around long after supply chain issues have improved. “At a certain point, consumers will say price increases are beyond reasonable,” Rogers says. Retailers may relent and lower prices, but are likely to wait for consumer cues to do so.

More affluent consumers who have been able to rely on income or investments during the pandemic are better prepared to absorb price shocks, while those in challenging financial situations may run up more debt, or have trouble paying their bills.

Survey methodology: Ipsos, which surveyed 964 respondents online on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1, provided the results exclusively to Forbes Advisor. The survey is conducted biweekly to track consumer sentiment over time, using a series of 11 questions to determine whether consumers feel positively or negatively about the current state of the economy and where it looks to be going in the future.

