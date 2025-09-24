Will Improving Margins Position MongoDB for Durable Growth Ahead?

MongoDB MDB operates as a leading developer data platform company, providing database solutions that enable organizations to build and scale applications across cloud, on-premises and hybrid environments. Margin expansion has emerged as a key catalyst for the stock, with increased focus on the company’s ability to scale operations efficiently while sustaining strong revenue growth in the competitive database market.



In the second quarter of fiscal 2026, non-GAAP operating margin expanded to 15%, up 400 basis points year over year, as revenues grew 24% to $591.4 million. The growing contribution from higher-margin cloud services, including Atlas, combined with efficiencies across the organization, is expected to keep supporting this trend. A modest restructuring impacting less than 2% of employees reflects disciplined resource allocation, while the operating cash flow of $72.1 million compared with a $1.4 million outflow last year points to healthier working-capital management. With enterprise AI adoption accelerating, demand for MongoDB’s scalable database solutions is also expected to rise.



MongoDB’s raised guidance implies confidence in this margin trajectory. Full-year fiscal 2026 revenue expectations increased $70 million to $2.34-2.36 billion, while non-GAAP operating margin guidance expanded to 14% at the high end versus prior expectations of 12.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter fiscal 2026 revenues is pegged at $589.47 million, up 19.1% year over year. Sustained margin expansion, supported by Atlas momentum and rising AI-driven demand, is expected to create operating leverage that funds innovation and strengthens cash flows. This combination positions MongoDB to deliver durable growth while steadily improving profitability.

How MongoDB’s Growing Margins Compare With Its Peers

MongoDB's margin expansion reflects maturation trends across enterprise software platforms. ServiceNow NOW achieved 29.7% non-GAAP operating margins in the second quarter of 2025, demonstrating mature SaaS optimization through AI-driven efficiencies. ServiceNow expanded margins 230 basis points year over year while maintaining 22.5% subscription growth, illustrating ServiceNow's operational discipline benefits. Conversely, Snowflake SNOW reported 11.1% operating margins despite 31.8% revenue growth, reflecting competitive pressures requiring substantial R&D investment. Snowflake's 610-basis-point margin improvement shows progress but highlights Snowflake's growth-profitability balance challenges. MongoDB's 15% margins position the company between these models, demonstrating a successful transition from growth-focused to balanced execution while maintaining competitive positioning in the database infrastructure landscape.

MDB shares have jumped 37% in the year-to-date (YTD) period, outperforming the Zacks Internet – Software industry’s growth of 25.3% and the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s return of 23.6%.

From a valuation standpoint, MongoDB stock is currently trading at a forward 12-month Price/Sales ratio of 9.96X compared with the industry’s 5.91X. MDB has a Value Score of F.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings is pegged at 78 cents per share, which is up by 9 cents over the past 30 days, indicating a 32.76% year-over-year decline.

MongoDB currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

