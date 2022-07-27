Will Impressive Contract Wins Aid Leidos (LDOS) Q2 Earnings?

Leidos Holdings, Inc.LDOS is slated to report second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 2 before market open.

Leidos Holdings has a four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.22%, on average. Its second-quarter top line is likely to have been favorably impacted by certain contract wins, partially offset by margin headwinds.

Defense Solutions

The Gibbs & Cox acquisition must have contributed to the segment’s revenues in the second quarter. Also, favorable program wins might have added impetus to the revenues of the segment in the second quarter.

However, a net decrease in volumes from certain programs, the completion of a few contracts and the impact of a shift of certain contracts from Defense Solutions to the Civil segment are expected to have partially dampened revenues in the soon-to-be-reported quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Defense Solutions’ second-quarter revenues, pegged at $2,069 million, suggests an improvement of 3.2% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Civil

A net increase in the program volume is expected to have positively impacted the revenues of the segment in the soon-to-be-reported quarter. Also, the shift of contracts fromDefense Solutions to the Civil segment might have benefited the revenues of the segment in the second quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Civil’s second-quarter revenues, pegged at $819 million, suggests an improvement of 2.5% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Health

Increased volumes from higher-margin programs and solid net profit write-ups on certain programs are anticipated to have contributed to second-quarter revenues.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Health’s second-quarter revenues, pegged at $637 million, suggests a decrease of 1.2% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Leidos Holdings, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Leidos Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Leidos Holdings, Inc. Quote

Second-Quarter Estimates

With improved revenues projected from all Leidos Holdings’ segments, one might remain optimistic about the overall top line of the company.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter sales is pegged at $3.51 billion, indicating an increase of 1.9% from the prior-year reported figure.

A strong backlog and impressive contract awards for programs are expected to have aided the overall margins of the company in the second quarter. This, in turn, is likely to have contributed to LDOS’ bottom line. However, increased amortization expenses and legal costs might have dented the overall margin performance, thus negatively impacting the bottom line of the company.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earningsis pegged at $1.55 per share, indicating an increase of 2% from the prior-year reported figure.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Leidos Holdings this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESPand a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. However, that is not the case here.

Leidos Holdings has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank 2. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are three defense players you may want to consider as they have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season:

Spire Global, Inc. SPIR has an Earnings ESP of +9.43% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Spire delivered an earnings surprise of 7.69% in the last reported quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SPIR’s second-quarter sales is pegged at $18.93 billion.

Huntington Ingalls Industries HII has an Earnings ESP of +0.15% and a Zacks Rank #3. HII delivered a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 0.72%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Huntington’s second-quarter earnings is pegged at $3.43 per share, indicating growth of 7.2% from the prior-year reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Huntington’s second-quarter sales suggests growth of 18.3% from the prior-year reported figure.

Spirit Aerosystems SPR has an Earnings ESP of +5.71% and a Zacks Rank #3. It boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 8.5%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SPR’s second-quarter earnings indicates an improvement of 25.8% from the prior-year reported figure.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.