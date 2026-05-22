Will the IG Market Challenges Affect ADMA Biologics Prospects in 2026?

ADMA Biologics ADMA markets plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and the prevention of certain infectious diseases.

The company’s top line currently comprises sales of three FDA-approved products — Bivigam (an Intravenous Immune Globulin [“IVIG”] product to treat primary humoral immunodeficiency), Asceniv (to treat primary immunodeficiency disease or PIDD) and Nabi-HB (to treat and provide enhanced immunity against the hepatitis B virus).

ADMA’s recently reported first-quarter results were lacklustre as the plasma-derived therapies (PDT) and immunoglobulin (IG) market faced heightened competition and fluctuations in distributor ordering patterns, resulting in near-term revenue pressure, particularly for Bivigam.

Bivigam revenues declined 54% year over year.

Due to the evolving competitive dynamics in the IG market, ADMA lowered its full-year guidance for 2026 and withdrew previously issued long-term guidance, although management stated that it believes the current pricing pressure and inventory imbalance in the U.S. IG and PDT markets are temporary.

ADMA now expects 2026 revenues to be in the range of $530 million to $560 million (previous guidance: exceeding $635 million).

The company now expects 2026 adjusted net income of $170-$200 million (previous guidance: more than $255 million).

Late-quarter inventory shifts pushed certain contractual purchase orders expected in March into early April, affecting the timing of reported revenues. The company said these delays were partly due to temporary shortages in required safety stock levels at some customers and were resolved within the applicable cure period.

ADMA is seeing improving order trends from direct customers in the second quarter. The recently launched distribution agreement with McKesson Specialty is expected to expand market reach, improve order consistency, open additional channels and enhance working capital efficiency over time.

Competition in the Plasma Therapy Market

ADMA Biologics competes with Grifols GRFS and Takeda TAK for plasma-derived products.

GRFS is a leading producer of plasma derivatives globally, ranking among the three largest producers in the industry in terms of total sales, alongside Takeda and CSL Group. The main plasma products that Grifols manufactures are IG, Factor VIII, Alpha 1 (A1PI) and albumin. Grifols also manufactures intramuscular (hyperimmune) immunoglobulins (IGs), ATIII, Factor IX and plasma thromboplastin component.

GRFS has a strong presence across key segments of the plasma derivatives industry, including A1PI, IG, and albumin, supported by its leading position in plasma collection centers and robust fractionation capacity.

Takeda’s broad immunoglobulin portfolio includes Hyqvia, Cuvitru, Gammagard Liquid and Gammagard Liquid ECR. The company is developing next-generation IG products with 20% facilitated SCIG (TAK-881). It is also pursuing other early-stage opportunities (e.g., hypersialylated Immunoglobulin [hsIgG]) that would diversify its portfolio further.

ADMA’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

ADMA shares have plunged 53.6% year to date compared with the industry’s decline of 1.1%.



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From a valuation perspective, ADMA is expensive at this moment. ADMA’s shares currently trade at 3.32X forward sales, lower than its mean of 3.72X but higher than the industry’s 2.05X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADMA’s 2026 earnings per share has moved south to 84 cents from 96 in the past 60 days, while that for 2027 EPS has declined to $1.05 from $1.38 in the same time frame.



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ADMA currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

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Grifols, S.A. (GRFS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.