Will I Be Getting a $5,000 DOGE Tax Refund? Does It Make Sense to Wait to File My Taxes?

Are you due for a DOGE tax refund?

Not yet.

On Thursday, the Trump Administration made news when President Donald Trump and Elon Musk publicly discussed the idea of a tax break funded by cuts to government spending. The idea, which reportedly started as a post on X (formerly Twitter), is to issue a tax rebate worth 20% of the savings generated by Elon Musk's DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency) team. The government would then potentially use another 20% of the savings to pay down the national debt, with another 60% of the savings currently not earmarked.

In public statements, Trump and Musk have suggested a tax break worth approximately $5,000 per household, structured as a rebate. This means that taxpayers would receive a refund as if they had overpaid their taxes which, in turn, would limit the tax break only to households with tax liability. It would not apply to households with income too low to owe income taxes. (This is as opposed to a refundable tax credit, which can apply even to households with $0 tax liability.)

While this idea has received quite a bit of attention over the last 24 hours, at time of writing taxpayers should treat it as speculative. There are several reasons to believe that this tax rebate will not happen.

The Proposal Remains Speculative

First, and perhaps most importantly, this entire idea is still an off-the-cuff observation.

As noted above, the idea of a savings-funded tax break reportedly originated in an X (formerly Twitter) post written by a financier named James Fishback. The proposal has been picked up by President Trump and Elon Musk, whose legal role in the administration remains undefined. This is certainly progress for an idea, but nothing more than early buzz. Government officials and their aides discuss ideas on a daily basis. Public approval of a concept does not, in and of itself, signify that the idea will translate to public policy. It's significant that the President has publicly endorsed the idea of a tax break funded by DOGE tax savings, but far from dispositive.

Are DOGE's Numbers Unreliable?

The core of this idea is that Musk has promised to find around $2 trillion in savings from cuts to government spending. Twenty percent of this would come to around $400 billion which, divided among the approximately 79 billion U.S. households that make enough money to pay income taxes, would generate about $5,000 per household. It remains undefined how this would apply to the distinction between joint vs. single vs. head-of-household filers.

However, there is some doubt surrounding Musk's $2 trillion claim.

To date, Musk and the DOGE team have made inaccurate statements about how much spending the team has cut.

Among other significant inaccuracies, Musk's team has claimed to save $8 billion from the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency by terminating a contract worth $8 million. Musk's team has claimed $55 billion in general contract savings, without identifying the contracts or agencies involved. And Musk has claimed to discover tens of millions of people fraudulently receiving Social Security benefits when, in fact, what he has discovered is a well-known quirk in the SSA's database format that does not result in checks being issued.

The White House, meanwhile, has claimed that shuttering USAID will save (among other costs) more than $50 million on contraceptives for the Gaza Strip and more than $8 million on media subscriptions to Politico. The actual numbers are, respectively, $0 (the claimed program does not exist) and $44,000 (standard for enterprise-level data subscriptions).

The proposed tax break would likely rely on the underlying assumption that Musk's team can find $2 trillion in government cuts and savings. This would be difficult enough on its own since the government only spends around $800 billion on non-defense, non-entitlement programs, and the Trump White House has promised that defense and entitlements will remain untouched.

The Legal Status Remains Clouded

Regardless of the numbers, Musk has indeed spearheaded some cuts that are very significant to the government's operations (if not necessarily its finances).

However, it is unclear how many of these cuts will take permanent effect given that the legal status of these moves remains clouded. Legal challenges may obviate many of the DOGE team's claimed savings, or even add additional costs.

Musk and his team have operated entirely without this network of process and oversight. To start with, the DOGE, self-styled as a "Department" of Government Efficiency, is not a department or agency. "Department" is a term of art within the government, and only Congress can authorize a new one. This is to ensure that legislators define the role and scope of new government actors. On its own, this makes any and all actions involving DOGE legally uncertain and potentially subject to rollback.

Beyond that, Musk and his team have operated so far in an ill-defined role. It is unclear whether they are acting as employees of the Trump White House or outside, non-governmental actors. If they are employees of the White House, then their actions have not complied with any executive office process or recordkeeping laws. If they are not White House employees, then there is no clear legal authority for any of this team's actions. In either case, this potentially subjects many of Musk and DOGE's actions to rollback by the courts

The result is that, on top of uncertainty about the actual spending involved with DOGE's cuts, it is uncertain how many of these cuts will survive legal challenge.

Only Congress Can Cut Taxes

Finally, only Congress can authorize a tax break.

This issue is not, as of yet, significant. Presidents typically set a fiscal agenda for their term in office, then lobby Congress for their preferred outcomes. So, in and of itself, it is not unusual for Trump to announce his plans for a given tax cut or tax plan. This is common practice by both parties.

That said, it is important to remember that the White House cannot write tax policy. It can only attempt to influence Congress to write the laws that it prefers. This issue is more acute when it comes to specific tax breaks and adjustments. While the White House can use a political mandate, real or perceived, to advocate for broader policy goals, the details of any given tax cut are typically up for negotiation. As a result, any savings-funded tax break will remain subject to Congressional negotiations.

Collectively, the upshot is this: In recent statements, President Donald Trump and Elon Musk have endorsed the social media-fueled idea of a tax rebate funded by cuts to government spending and services. These cuts and savings are to be found by Musk and his DOGE team. At time of writing, however, Musk and Trump's statements on this issue should be considered unreliable. There are significant legal questions about Musk and Trump's authority to make many of the decisions they have claimed. And they may need to convince Congress to pass any tax cut in its final form.

A savings-funded tax rebate is possible, but households should not currently plan on it and should file their taxes as originally planned. Consider speaking with a financial advisor who can help you structure your taxes according to your goals.

The Bottom Line

In recent statements, President Donald Trump and Elon Musk have endorsed the idea of a tax rebate funded by cuts and savings from Musk's team called the Department of Government Efficiency. While this rebate is certainly possible, there are many issues of reliability and legality that Congress would need to resolve first.

