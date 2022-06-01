Will Higher Y/Y Revenues Drive StoneCo (STNE) Q1 Earnings?

StoneCo Ltd. STNE is scheduled to report first-quarter 2022 results on Jun 2, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 100%.



This George Town, Cayman Islands-based company is expected to have recorded year-over-year higher revenues, driven by healthy customer additions.



StoneCo’s goals include being the best financial operating system for Brazilian merchants, offering the best workflow tool to them and helping them sell more through multiple channels.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $240 million, which indicates growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure of $159 million. The consensus estimate for adjusted earnings per share is pegged at 6 cents. The company had recorded adjusted earnings of 9 cents per share in the year-earlier quarter.

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for StoneCo for the first quarter. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. This is not the case here.



Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, is +50.00%, with the former pegged at 6 cents per share and the latter at 4 cents. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: StoneCo has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

