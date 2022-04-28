Will Higher Selling Prices Drive Mosaic's (MOS) Q1 Earnings?

The Mosaic Company MOS is scheduled to come up with first-quarter 2022 results after the closing bell on May 2. Higher prices for phosphate and potash driven by strong demand are likely to have supported the fertilizer maker’s sales and margins in the quarter. A tight global supply-demand balance is likely to have boosted prices in the March quarter.

Higher Prices to Boost Profitability

Profitability across the company’s Phosphates and Potash segments is expected to have boosted by higher average selling prices in the first quarter. Its Mosaic Fertilizantes segment is also likely to have benefited from higher prices.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter average selling price per ton for the company’s Phosphates segment stands at $863, suggesting an 80.9% year-over-year increase. The same for the Potash unit is pinned at $586, reflecting a year-over-year rise of 143.1%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Mosaic Fertilizantes segment stands at $714, which reflects a year-over-year increase of around 93%.



Potash prices have strengthened on the back of robust global demand and tight supply. Tight availability along with healthy demand is also driving phosphate prices globally. Fertilizer prices are also shooting higher amid supply concerns triggered by the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The effects of the price surge are likely to get reflected on Mosaic’s top and bottom lines in the first quarter.

Overall Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter consolidated revenues for Mosaic is currently pegged at $4,106 million, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 78.8%. The consensus estimate for earnings is $2.44, which indicates a substantial rise from the prior-year reported number.

Zacks Model

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Mosaic this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earning beat.



Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP for Mosaic is +0.89%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Mosaic currently carries a Zacks Rank #1.

