Will Higher Revenues Buoy Qualcomm's (QCOM) Q2 Earnings?

Qualcomm Incorporated QCOM is set to report second-quarter fiscal 2021 results on Apr 28, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a positive earnings surprise of 3.3%. It pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 14%, on average.



This San Diego, CA-based company is expected to have recorded higher revenues year over year, driven by the ramp-up in 5G-enabled chips and license agreement with Huawei. The company continues to benefit from advanced radio frequency (RF) front-end solutions for high-performance 5G devices.

Factors at Play

During the fiscal second quarter, Qualcomm and NIO USA announced a working relationship to feature the latest digital cockpit technologies in NIO’s flagship sedan. Also, Qualcomm and General Motors announced the extension of their relationship to deliver premium experiences to upcoming vehicles.



Visteon, connected car technology leader ECARX and Qualcomm announced an initiative to develop intelligent cockpit solutions across conventional and electric vehicle applications. Qualcomm collaborated with Bharti Airtel, India’s premier communications solutions provider, to accelerate 5G in India.



In the quarter, the company unveiled the Snapdragon 870 5G Mobile Platform, which features an enhanced Kryo 585 CPU prime core clock speed of up to 3.2 GHz. It unveiled the second-generation 5G Fixed Wireless Access platform with up to 10-gigabit connectivity for homes and businesses.



Qualcomm completed the acquisition of CPU and technology design company, NUVIA for $1.4 billion. The buyout builds on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon technology leadership and delivers improvements in CPU performance and power efficiency to meet the demands of 5G computing. Such notable developments are likely to have had a positive impact on the company’s top line in the fiscal second quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT) segment’s revenues is pegged at $6,252 million. It indicates a rise of 52.5% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The higher projection reflects strength in handsets and demand in adjacent platforms beyond mobile (RF front-end, automotive and IoT).



The consensus estimate for Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL) revenues is $1,343 million, which indicates growth of 25.3% year over year. The performance is likely to have been driven by higher royalty revenues from Huawei, global handset shipments and a favorable OEM mix.



For the March quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $7,626 million, indicating growth of 46.2% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus estimate for adjusted earnings per share is pegged at $1.67, which suggests an increase of 89.8%.

What Our Model Says

Earnings ESP: Qualcomm’s Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, is 0.00% as both are pegged at $1.67.

Zacks Rank: Qualcomm currently has a Zacks Rank #3.

