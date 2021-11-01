Will Higher Revenues Boost Motorola's (MSI) Q3 Earnings?

Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI is scheduled to report third-quarter 2021 results on Nov 4, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 7.8%. It pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.6%, on average.



The Chicago, IL-based company is expected to have recorded year-over-year higher revenues on the back of growth in both segments — Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. It continues to benefit from the increasing demand for its mission-critical technologies in North America and globally.

Factors at Play

During the quarter, Motorola provided the Transmission System Operator for the Trans Adriatic Pipeline with a digital radio solution to secure voice and data communications along the multinational route of the gas pipeline.



Motorola acquired Openpath Security Inc., a leader in cloud-based access control solutions, for $297 million.



Adding to its video security and analytics portfolio, Motorola introduced the Compass Decision Management System, which provides organizations with security intelligence that helps users prevent human error by outlining standard procedures, automating incident reporting, and highlighting key performance indicators.



The National Health Service England selected Motorola’s VB400 body-worn video solution to improve transparency and safety for its frontline workers and citizens across the country.



In the quarter, Motorola launched APX NEXT in Brazil. This next-generation Project 25 public safety radio provides voice communications on land-mobile radio (LMR) networks while using broadband networks for data applications.



Motorola was selected by the Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support to provide digital radio communications for 16 naval vessels and training platforms for the German Navy.



Motorola introduced the first AI-enabled in-car video system for law enforcement, the M500. The solution brings more capabilities to the police vehicle to enhance awareness and safety. These developments are likely to have had a positive impact on Motorola’s performance in the third quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Products and Systems Integration segment’s revenues is pegged at $1,275 million. The figure indicates a rise of 9.6% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The projection reflects an increased demand for LMR and video security solutions.



The consensus estimate for Services and Software revenues is $786 million, which indicates growth of 11.5% year over year. The performance is likely to have been driven by command center software and services along with growth in LMR services.



For the September quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $2,060 million, which indicates growth of 10.3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus estimate for adjusted earnings per share is pegged at $2.13, which suggests an increase of 9.2%.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Motorola this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Earnings ESP: Motorola’s Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, is 0.00% as both are pegged at $2.13.

Motorola Solutions, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Motorola Solutions, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Motorola Solutions, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank: Motorola currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

