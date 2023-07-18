Will Higher Revenues Augment Nokia's (NOK) Q2 Earnings?

Nokia Corporation NOK is scheduled to report its second-quarter 2023 results on Jul 20, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company reported adjusted earnings of 6 cents per share and registered higher revenues year over year.



The Finland-based telecom enterprise is likely to report top-line expansion year over year, backed by its industry-leading comprehensive portfolio and a strong emphasis on technological advancement. Rapid 5G expansions, healthy demand for its Airscale baseband solutions and multiple deal wins across the globe are expected to have boosted the net sales of the company during the quarter.

Factors at Play

In the second quarter, Nokia inked a multi-year cross license patent agreement with Apple. Under this agreement, the iPhone manufacturer intends to leverage Nokia’s industry-leading 5G portfolio and other technologies. Nokia also announced that Zain selected its 5G Radio Access Network equipment to modernize the latter’s network infrastructure and ramp up digital transformation across Jordan. Per the agreement, Nokia will supply AirScale Baseband, Massive MIMO radios and Remote Radio Head products powered by ReefShark System on Chip technology. These are likely to be reflected in the upcoming results.



Nokia also inked a deal with Citymesh to introduce the Nokia Drone Networks platform across Belgium. Powered by public and private 4G/LTE and 5G networks, Nokia Drone Networks is an end-to-end solution comprising drones, docking stations, ground control stations and add-on equipment such as a dual gimbal camera. These developments are likely to have had a favorable effect on Nokia’s second-quarter performance.



In the quarter under review, Keysight and Nokia Bell Labs collaborated to test the propagation characteristics of the sub-terahertz (sub-THz) spectrum that is essential for a 6G network. This is expected to lay the foundation of innovative software and hardware offerings for the seamless transition to superfast data speed, ultra-low latency and near-infinite bandwidth offered by the 6G network.

Nokia also announced an upgrade to its Fixed Network SaaS suite, aimed at providing enhanced operational efficiency to service providers. The AVA Fixed Network Insights, powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities, significantly improve customer service with a self-supporting fixed broadband ecosystem. These are likely to have generated incremental revenues in the second quarter.



During the quarter, MetaLINK has selected Nokia’s Citizens Broadband Radio Service technology to accelerate fixed wireless broadband connectivity in rural regions across America. Nokia also secured a three-year contract with Virgin Media O2 in the United Kingdom to expedite the modernization of its network. The deal is an extension of a long-term business relationship between the two firms and aims to provide reliable and faster connectivity to the end users.



In the June quarter, Nokia unveiled a range of AI-powered, high-performance solutions to enhance its industry-leading AirScale baseband portfolio. The solutions will support mobile networks with cutting-edge AI capability, enabling them to effectively match exponential traffic growth and establish a sustainable network infrastructure that offers enhanced capacity and performance. This is likely to have boosted the top-line performance.



Our estimate for revenues from the Mobile Networks vertical is pegged at €2,531.9 million ($2,755.9 million). For the Network Infrastructure segment, our estimate for revenues is pegged at €2,144 million ($2,333.7 million).



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s total revenues stands at $6,450 million, indicating an increase from $6,257 million reported in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted earnings per share are pegged at 8 cents, suggesting a decline from the prior-year quarter’s recorded figure of 11 cents.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Nokia this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. This is not the case here.



Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, is +13.10%. The Most Accurate Estimate is pegged at 10 cents while the Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at 8 cents. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Nokia Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Nokia Corporation price-eps-surprise | Nokia Corporation Quote

Zacks Rank: Nokia currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Note: €1 = $1.08849 (period average from Apr 1, 2023, to Jun 30, 2023)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.