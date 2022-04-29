Will Higher Prices Benefit Nutrien (NTR) in Q1 Earnings?

Nutrien Ltd. NTR is scheduled to come up with first-quarter 2022 results after the bell on May 2. The company’s profitability is expected to have boosted by higher selling prices in the March quarter. Prices are likely to have been driven by a tight global supply-demand balance.

Higher Prices to Boost Margins

Higher prices aided by strong demand and tight supply are likely to have driven the fertilizer maker’s sales and margins in the first quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter average selling price per ton for the company’s Potash (North America) business stands at $631, suggesting a 179% year-over-year increase. The same for Potash Offshore is pinned at $489, reflecting a year-over-year rise of 195%.



The consensus estimate for Phosphate (Fertilizer) stands at $810, which reflects a year-over-year increase of around 78.8%. The same for Phosphate (industrial and feed) stands at $850, indicating a 44.3% year-over-year rise.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for average selling price per ton for Nitrogen (Ammonia) is pegged at $953, reflecting a 229.1% year over year increase. The same for Nitrogen (Urea) is pinned at $793, suggesting a 141% year-over-year rise. The consensus estimate for Nitrogen (solutions, nitrates and sulfates) stands at $404, indicating a 164% year-over-year rise.



Potash prices have strengthened on the back of robust global demand and tight supply. Tight inventory along with healthy demand is also driving phosphate prices globally. Fertilizer prices are also shooting higher amid supply concerns triggered by the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Lower global supply availability stemming from reduced operating rates, strong demand and a spike in energy prices are likely to have also boosted nitrogen prices. Supply constraints are driving ammonia and nitrate prices. As such, higher prices are likely to have boosted Nutrien’s top and bottom lines in the first quarter.

Nutrien Ltd. Price and EPS Surprise

Overall Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter consolidated revenues for Nutrien is currently pegged at $7,767 million, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 66.7%. The consensus estimate for earnings is $2.59, which indicates a substantial rise from the prior-year reported number.

Zacks Model

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Nutrien this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earning beat.



Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP for Nutrien is +0.55%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Nutrien currently carries a Zacks Rank #1.

