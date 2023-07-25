Will Higher Oil & Gas Margin Aid U.S. Silica (SLCA) Q2 Earnings?

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. SLCA is scheduled to come up with second-quarter 2023 results after the bell on Jul 27. Higher year-over-year prices and contribution margins in the Oil & Gas division are expected to have supported its performance in the quarter.

Higher Demand & Prices to Drive Oil & Gas

U.S. Silica is expected to have benefited, in the quarter to be reported, from strong contribution margins in its Oil & Gas segment, which accounted for around 63% of the company’s revenues in 2022. The segment is likely to have witnessed continued strong customer demand and higher proppant prices in the quarter.



The Oil & Gas division is benefiting from favorable customer sentiment and the strength in crude oil prices, which is supporting strong well completion activities. SLCA is likely to have witnessed a continued increase in sand and sandbox prices in the to-be-reported quarter. This, along with higher plant efficiencies, is likely to have driven contribution margins in this segment.



Our estimate for second-quarter Oil & Gas contribution margin stands at $109.7 million, suggesting a 41.8% year-over-year rise. Our estimate for average selling prices per ton for Oil & Gas Proppants is pegged at $76.48 for the quarter, calling for a 10.5% year-over-year increase.



The company’s Industrial & Specialty Products division is also expected to have witnessed higher contribution margins in the June quarter on the back of price increases, cost-reduction actions and improved operational efficiencies. Our estimate for contribution margin for Industrial & Specialty Products is pegged at $49 million, reflecting a 6.6% year-over-year rise.

Overall Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter consolidated revenues for U.S. Silica is currently pegged at $435 million, reflecting a year-over-year rise of 11.9%. The consensus estimate for earnings is 54 cents, which indicates a 68.8% rise from the prior-year reported number.

Zacks Model

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for U.S. Silica this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP for U.S. Silica is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: U.S. Silica currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

