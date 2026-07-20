Will Higher Expenses Impact HCA Healthcare's Q2 Earnings?

Hospital operator HCA Healthcare, Inc. HCA is set to report second-quarter 2026 results on July 24, 2026, before the opening bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s earnings is currently pegged at $7.41 per shareon revenues of $19.92 billion.

The second-quarter earnings estimate has witnessed one upward revision against no movement in the opposite direction over the past 30 days. The bottom-line projection indicates year-over-year growth of 8.3%. Also, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues implies a year-over-year increase of 7.1%.

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For 2026, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HCA Healthcare’s revenues is pegged at $78.57 billion, implying a rise of 3.9% year over year. The consensus mark for 2026 EPS is pegged at $29.87, implying an increase of 5.9% year over year.

HCA Healthcare’s earnings beat estimates in three of the last four quarters and missed once, with the average surprise being 10.6%. This is depicted in the figure below.

HCA Healthcare, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

HCA Healthcare, Inc. price-eps-surprise | HCA Healthcare, Inc. Quote

Q2 Earnings Whispers for HCA

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for the company this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That’s not the case here.

HCA has an Earnings ESP of +2.41% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

What’s Shaping HCA Healthcare’s Q2 Results?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HCA Healthcare’s second-quarter equivalent admissions indicates 2.2% year-over-year growth, whereas our model estimate suggests a 1.7% jump. The consensus mark for revenue per equivalent admission signals a 2.7% rise from a year ago, while we expect 2.1% growth.

The consensus estimate for occupancy is pegged at 72.8%, up from 72% a year ago. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for equivalent patient days indicates a 1.9% year-over-year increase.

While these factors are likely to have positioned HCA Healthcare for growth from the year-ago quarter, rising expenses, lower average length of stay and outpatient surgery cases make an earnings beat uncertain.

Our model estimate for second-quarter total operating expenses indicates a 4.4% increase from a year ago, due to higher salaries & benefits, supply costs and other operating expenses. We expect supply costs to jump 3.3% in the to-be-reported quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for average length of stay indicates a 0.8% decline from the year-ago period. Moreover, both the consensus estimate and our model estimate for outpatient surgery cases imply a 0.3% fall from a year ago.

Stocks That Warrant a Look

While an earnings beat looks uncertain for HCA Healthcare, here are some companies from the broader Medical space that you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this time around:

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. PMN has an Earnings ESP of +13.30% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ProMIS’ bottom line for the to-be-reported quarter of a loss of $1.45 indicates 80% year-over-year improvement. It has witnessed one upward revision against no downward movement over the past 60 days.

Alcon Inc. ALC has an Earnings ESP of +3.13% and a Zacks Rank of 2.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Alcon’s bottom line for the to-be-reported quarter indicates a 1.3% increase from a year ago. The company’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with an average surprise of 3.7%. The consensus estimate for ALC’s revenues is pegged at $2.77 billion, signaling a 7.3% increase.

Cardinal Health, Inc. CAH has an Earnings ESP of +1.24% and a Zacks Rank of 2.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cardinal Health’s bottom line for the to-be-reported quarter suggests 16.4% year-over-year growth. Its earnings beat estimates in each of the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 10.3%. CAH’s revenues for the to-be-reported quarter are pegged at $65.61 billion, a 9.1% increase from the year-ago period.

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HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alcon (ALC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Promis Neurosciences (PMN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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