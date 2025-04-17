Will Higher Expenses Hurt Northrop's Q1 Earnings Results?

Northrop Grumman Corporation NOC is scheduled to report first-quarter 2025 results on April 22, before market open.



The company delivered a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 8.13%. The strong revenue performance across three of its segments is likely to have contributed to its earnings. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)

Aeronautics Systems is Likely to Have Boosted the Top Line

Higher production volume of B-21 and F-35 aircraft, increased E-2 fleet sustainment and modernization work, higher Triton LRIP production volume and an increase in Global Hawk sustainment activities are likely to have boosted the first-quarter revenue performance of the Aeronautics Systems segment.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the segment’s revenues is pegged at $3,171.5 million, indicating a rise of 6.8% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.

Defense Systems Reflects Solid Growth Potential

Higher sales volumes from the Sentinel program and international ammunition sales, as well as ramp-up on the Stand-in Attack Weapon program and increased orders for the Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System program, are likely to have aided the Defense unit’s revenue performance.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Defense Systems’ revenues is pegged at $1,886.1 million, indicating an increase of 33.6% from the year-ago quarter’s number.

Mission Systems to Remain Solid

Higher sales volume from restricted advanced microelectronics and technology programs, along with increased marine systems sales, is expected to have favorably impacted Mission Systems’ revenue performance.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Mission System’s first-quarter revenues is pegged at $2,763.4 million, indicating growth of 3.9% from the year-ago quarter’s actual.

Space Systems to Reflect Dismal Performance

The Space System segment’s revenues are likely to have been adversely impacted primarily due to the wind-down of the company’s work on the restricted space and NGI programs.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Space System’s revenues is pegged at $2,657.9 million, implying a decrease of 27.3% from the year-ago quarter’s number.

Backlog Projections

Our model estimates NOC’s first-quarter backlog to increase 16.5% year over year to $91.98 billion.

Q1 Estimates

With three of NOC’s segments likely to report a year-over-year improvement in sales, one can be optimistic about its top-line results. However, the decline in the Space Systems segment is likely to have had some adverse impact on its overall revenue performance.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $10.05 billion, indicating a slip of 0.8% from the prior-year figure.



Favorable operating margin performance expected from its business segments, backed by the continuation of NOC’s efficiency and productivity initiatives as well as international growth, is likely to have aided its first-quarter 2025 earnings performance.



However, lower FAS/CAS pension adjustment and higher corporate unallocated expenses are projected to hurt NOC’s overall bottom-line results.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NOC’s first-quarter earnings is pegged at $6.27 per share, indicating a drop of 0.8% from the prior-year figure.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for NOC this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here, as you will see below.



Earnings ESP: NOC has an Earnings ESP of -2.74%. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: NOC currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

