Will Higher Dupixent Profits, Eylea HD Sales Drive REGN's Q4 Earnings?

Investors will focus on profits from asthma drug Dupixent and sales of Eylea HD when biotech giant Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. REGN reports fourth-quarter 2025 results on Jan. 30, 2026.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $3.82 billion, while the same for earnings is pinned at $10.56 per share.

REGN’s Earnings Surprise History

The company’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the same in the other one, delivering an average surprise of 21.81%. In the last reported quarter, REGN beat on earnings by 25.32%.

What Our Model Predicts for REGN

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Regeneron this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. This is the case here, as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP for REGN is +0.82% as the Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $10.56 per share, while the Most Accurate Estimate is pinned at $10.65. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #1.

Dupixent Profits Likely Offset Eylea Decline in Q4

A significant chunk of Regeneron’s revenues comes from the sale of its lead drug, Eylea, which is approved for various ophthalmology indications (neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema and macular edema, among others). Eylea was developed in collaboration with pharma giant Bayer.

While Regeneron records net product sales of Eylea in the United States, Bayer does the same outside the country. The company also records its share of profits/losses in connection with Eylea sales outside the country.

Eylea’s sales have been under pressure in recent quarters due to competition from Vabysmo. Based on preliminary, unaudited results, Eylea sales totaled $577 million in the United States in the fourth quarter.

To counter the decline in Eylea sales, Regeneron developed a higher dose of the drug. The initial uptake of Eylea HD has been strong as Eylea patients transition to the higher dose.

On a preliminary basis, Eylea HD sales amounted to $506 million in the United States in the quarter.

In November 2025, the FDA approved Eylea HD injection 8 mg for the treatment of patients with macular edema following retinal vein occlusion (RVO) with up to every eight-week dosing after an initial monthly dosing period.

The regulatory body also approved a monthly dosing option for some patients who may benefit from resuming this dosing schedule across approved indications — wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy and RVO.

Apart from Eylea, profits from the sales of asthma drug Dupixent are a primary growth driver for REGN. Regeneron has a collaboration agreement with Sanofi for drugs like Dupixent and Kevzara. While Sanofi records sales, Regeneron registers its share of profits/losses in connection with the global sales of the aforementioned drugs.

Dupixent sales have likely recorded solid growth in the fourth quarter, driven by strong demand in all approved indications (atopic dermatitis, asthma, chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyposis, eosinophilic esophagitis, prurigo nodularis, chronic spontaneous urticaria, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, bullous pemphigoid). Consequently, Regeneron has likely earned incremental profits from Dupixent in the to-be-reported quarter.

Meanwhile, Regeneron is also looking to diversify its revenue base to reduce its dependence on Eylea for top-line growth and build an oncology franchise, which currently comprises Libtayo and newly approved Lynozyfic.

Growth in Libtayo’s sales has also boosted the top line in recent quarters. Libtayo sales are being driven by growth in demand for non-melanoma skin indications.

The recent label expansions could provide additional upside. The drug lately benefited from a label expansion in Europe, with the European Commission (EC) approving Libtayo as an adjuvant treatment for adult patients with CSCC at high risk of recurrence following surgery and radiation. This approval broadens Libtayo’s existing indication in advanced CSCC to include patients with high recurrence risk. The FDA granted approval for the same indication. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Libtayo’s sales is currently pegged at $482 million.

The FDA had earlier approved linvoseltamab-gcpt for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM). The drug was granted accelerated approval by the FDA under the brand name Lynozyfic. It is also approved in the European Union (EU) to treat adults with R/R MM after at least three prior therapies, including a proteasome inhibitor, an immunomodulatory agent and an anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody.

The EU approval of Ordspono (odronextamab) for treating adult patients with R/R follicular lymphoma or R/R diffuse large B-cell lymphoma after two or more lines of systemic therapy has also strengthened its oncology franchise.

Operating expenses have also likely increased in the quarter due to pipeline advancement.

A decrease in the number of shares outstanding has likely boosted the bottom line. In February 2025, management authorized a new share repurchase program to repurchase up to an additional $3.0 billion of the company's common stock. As of Sept. 30, 2025, $2.156 billion remained available for share repurchases. Investors will look forward to updates on the share buyback program.

REGN’s Share Price Performance

Regeneron’s shares have gained 12.2% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 17.1%.



