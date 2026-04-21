Will Higher Costs & Lower Occupancy Impact HCA's Q1 Earnings?

Hospital operator HCA Healthcare, Inc. HCA is set to report first-quarter 2026 results on April 24, 2026, before the opening bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s earnings is currently pegged at $7.19 per shareon revenues of $19.1 billion.

The first-quarter earnings estimate has witnessed two upward revisions against no movement in the opposite direction over the past 60 days. The bottom-line projection indicates year-over-year growth of 11.5%. Also, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues implies a year-over-year increase of 4.3%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

For 2026, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HCA Healthcare’s revenues is pegged at $78.45 billion, implying a rise of 3.8% year over year. The consensus mark for 2026 EPS is pegged at $30.18, implying an increase of 7% year over year.

HCA Healthcare’s earnings beat estimates in each of the last four quarters, with the average surprise being 13.6%. This is depicted in the figure below.

HCA Healthcare, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

HCA Healthcare, Inc. price-eps-surprise | HCA Healthcare, Inc. Quote

Q1 Earnings Whispers for HCA

However, our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for the company this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That’s not the case here.

HCA has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

What’s Shaping HCA Healthcare’s Q1 Results?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate and our model estimate for HCA Healthcare’s first-quarter equivalent admissions indicate 2.2% year-over-year growth. The consensus mark for revenue per equivalent admission signals a 2% rise from a year ago, while we expect 1.9% growth.

While these factors are likely to have positioned HCA Healthcare for growth from the year-ago quarter, rising expenses, lower occupancy and average length of stay make an earnings beat uncertain.

Our model estimate for first-quarter total operating expenses indicates a 4.2% increase from a year ago, due to higher salaries & benefits, supply costs and other operating expenses. We expect supply costs to jump 4.5% in the to-be-reported quarter.

The consensus estimate for occupancy is pegged at 73.2%, down from 76.9% a year ago. Also, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for average length of stay indicates a 3.5% decline from the year-ago period.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for equivalent patient days indicates a 0.5% year-over-year slip. Moreover, both the consensus estimate and our model estimate for outpatient surgery cases imply a 0.2% fall from a year ago.

Stocks That Warrant a Look

While an earnings beat looks uncertain for HCA Healthcare, here are some companies from the broader Medical space that you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this time around:

The Ensign Group, Inc. ENSG has an Earnings ESP of +1.12% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ensign’s bottom line for the to-be-reported quarter of $1.79 indicates 17.8% year-over-year growth. It has witnessed one upward revision against no downward movement over the past 60 days. The consensus mark for Ensign’s revenues is pegged at $1.39 billion, an 18.5% increase from a year ago.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. JANX has an Earnings ESP of +26.03% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Janux Therapeutics’ bottom line for the to-be-reported quarter has improved by 3 cents over the past month. The company’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with an average surprise of 13.4%. The consensus estimate for JANX’s revenues is pegged at $15 million.

Novavax, Inc. NVAX has an Earnings ESP of +20.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Novavax’s bottom line for the to-be-reported quarter improved by 7 cents over the past 60 days. Its earnings beat estimates in each of the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 364.4%. Novavax’s revenues for the to be reported quarter are pegged at $60.39 million.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (JANX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.