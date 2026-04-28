Will Higher Ad Revenues Aid Meta Platforms' Stock in Q1 Earnings?

Meta Platforms’ META first-quarter 2026 results, set to be reported on April 29, are expected to reflect the benefits of higher advertising revenues. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2026 advertising revenues is currently pegged at $54.36 billion, suggesting 31.3% year-over-year growth.



META’s staggering reach and rising ad impressions (up 18% year over year in the fourth quarter of 2025) make it one of the most important players in the digital ad sales market, alongside Alphabet GOOGL and Amazon AMZN. Meta Platforms, along with Alphabet and Amazon, are expected to account for more than 62% of projected global digital ad spending in 2026, per the latest EMARKETER data.



Alphabet’s focus on leveraging AI to drive growth is a key catalyst. AI is infused heavily across its offerings, including Search and Google Cloud. AI Overviews and AI Mode are driving overall queries and commercial queries, thereby driving monetization opportunities. Amazon’s advertising business continues to experience rapid expansion as brands allocate more marketing budgets to the e-commerce giant’s platform, leveraging its valuable consumer data and purchase intent signals.



However, META’s rapid AI push is expected to drive advertising revenue growth. Click here to learn how Meta Platforms’ overall first-quarter performance is likely to be.

Meta Platforms, Inc. Revenue (TTM)

Meta Platforms, Inc. revenue-ttm | Meta Platforms, Inc. Quote

AI Push to Aid META’s Q1 Advertising Revenue Growth

Meta Platforms’ focus on improving ad ranking and measurement by leveraging AI has been a key catalyst driving advertisers’ return on investment. META has been leveraging AI and machine learning to boost the potency of WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, and Threads. Effective usage of AI has been helping the company keep its users engaged. AI-driven feed recommendations have been a key catalyst. This is expected to help META fend off its competitors like Alphabet, Amazon, and Snap SNAP.



META is rolling out AI-powered tools for advertisers, such as the Meta AI business assistant, which helps businesses optimize campaigns and provides personalized recommendations. These tools lower the barrier for advertisers to achieve strong results, making META’s platforms more attractive. AI-driven creative tools, like video generation, have achieved a $10 billion revenue run rate, with growth outpacing overall ad revenue by nearly three times. This is expected to benefit advertising revenue in the to-be-reported quarter.



Meta introduced several new features across its platforms to enhance user engagement and monetization. In the fourth quarter of 2025, on Instagram, Reels watch time increased by more than 30% year over year due to ranking optimizations and improved content recommendations. Facebook saw double-digit growth in video time, with a 7% lift in views of organic feed and video posts driven by ranking improvements. Threads experienced a 20% increase in time spent due to recommendation enhancements. Meta also launched AI dubbing for videos in nine languages, driving incremental time spent on Instagram. These new features are expected to have boosted META’s top-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter.



META’s global engagement across its platform remains noteworthy. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for advertising revenues in Asia-Pacific is pegged at $10.71 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 30.26% in the first quarter of 2026. The consensus mark for advertising revenues in Europe, the United States and Canada, and the Rest of the World is pegged at $12.87 billion, $24.18 billion, and $7.58 billion, respectively, indicating 35.12%, 32.43% and 40.91% growth.



The consensus mark for Family Daily Active People or DAP, defined as a registered and logged-in user who visited at least one of the Family products on a given day, is expected to be 3.61 billion for the first quarter of 2026.

Zacks Rank & Upcoming Earnings to Watch

Meta Platforms currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



META’s peers, Alphabet and Amazon, are set to report their respective quarterly earnings on April 29, while Snap will report on May 6. Shares of Alphabet and Amazon have gained 11.9% and 13.1%, while Snap stock has plunged 24.9% in the year-to-date period.

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