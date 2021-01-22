Will High Trading Volumes Aid MarketAxess (MKTX) Q4 Earnings?

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. MKTX is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2020 and full-year earnings results on Jan 27.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fourth-quarter earnings and revenues is pegged at $1.26 per share and $9.4 billion, respectively, indicating a plunge of 37.93% and 17.3% each from the corresponding prior-year quarter’s reported figures.

Factors to Impact Q4 Results

The company’s fourth-quarter reported average daily volume (ADV) of $23.6 billion rose 12% year over year, led by higher trading in U.S. high-grade bonds and other credit bonds.

The company’s strong quarterly volumes also already reflect its accelerating market share gains, robust credit market volumes and a global shift among dealers and investors toward fixed income trading automation.

The company further announced its preliminary variable transaction fees per million (FPM) of $187 for U.S. high-grade, $202 for other credit, $195 for total credit and $3.95 for rates for the quarter ended Dec 31, 2020, which represented a decline of 6.2%, 2.9%, 4.3% and 5.7%, respectively.

The company’s growing lead in institutional customer order flow, robust investor and dealer network and unique technology solutions boost its competitive advantage in electronic credit trading for the long haul. These in turn, are likely to have bumped up revenues in the to-be-reported quarter.

The December quarter is likely to have witnessed higher compensation and benefit expenses and the company has appointed personnel to support its growth initiatives. The increase in depreciation and amortization is likely to have resulted from the company’s continued investment in product development along with the amortization of acquired intangibles.

Clearing costs are also expected to have escalated due to expanded open trading volume and the inclusion of match Principal treasury trading volume.

Marketing expenses might have declined owing to COVID limitations on sales-related T&E expense.

Earnings Surprise History

The company boasts a stellar earnings surprise record. Its bottom line beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average being 2.71%. This is depicted in the chart below:

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. price-eps-surprise | MarketAxess Holdings Inc. Quote

Here is what our quantitative model predicts:

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for MarketAxess this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Earnings ESP: MarketAxess has an Earnings ESP of +0.79%.

Zacks Rank: MarketAxess currently has a Zacks Rank #2.

