Will High Fee Income Aid Northern Trust's (NTRS) Q1 Earnings?

Northern Trust Corporation’s NTRS first-quarter 2020 results, scheduled for an Apr 21 release, are expected to reflect a year-over-year rise in revenues, while earnings might display a decline.



Northern Trust uses a lag effect to calculate its corporate custody and investment management fees, i.e. the computations are based on the prior-quarter end valuations. Since the performance of equity markets was strong in the fourth quarter of 2019, the company might have registered growth in custody, servicing and management fees.



Notably, the company provides majority of its asset-management services through the C&IS unit, which generates more than 50% of total revenues. A rise in revenues in this segment is likely to have driven the company’s overall revenues.



Per the Zacks Consensus Estimate, the C&I segment’s custody and fund administration fees will likely go up 4.8% year over year to $393 million. Also, investment management revenues are likely to have climbed 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Further, securities lending revenues are projected to be up 2%, year on year.



Therefore, with the steady performance of its components, total C&I trust, investment and other servicing fees are likely to have increased 3.9% year over year to $535 million. Also, the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.54 billion for the to-be-reported quarter’s sales reflects a year-over-year rise of 3.9%.



Here are the other factors that might have influenced the company’s quarterly performance:



Soft Loan Growth: Per the Fed’s latest data, the loan balance is likely to have been high on a sequential basis for the March-end quarter, supported by rise in commercial and industrial (C&I), real estate and consumer loans in the first two months of the quarter. However, a marginal decline in the consumer loan demand in March due to the virus outbreak and the soft demand for corporate loans as an uncertain economic environment resulted in lower business activities, hurting new investments, might have played spoilsport.



Muted Net Interest Income Growth: The Fed slashed interest rates to near zero this March, in order to shield the U.S. economy from the coronavirus-related mayhem. This is likely to have substantially hurt the company’s net interest margin and net interest income. Also, low deposit costs might have been an offsetting factor for margins.



Moreover, a soft lending scenario is predicted to have curtailed growth in net interest income to some extent. However, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for average interest earning assets of $115.7 million for the quarter indicates a 7.9% sequential improvement, while the NII is expected to decline 4.2% to $413 million.



High Foreign-Exchange Trading Revenues: Given the high foreign-exchange (“FX”) trading volatility in developing and emerging markets, along with increased volumes during the January-March quarter, the company’s revenues from FX trading might have been high. Moreover, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for income of $70 million for the quarter indicates a 7.7% sequential improvement.



Controlled Expenses: Northern Trust’s expenses in the quarter are anticipated to have been under control aided by its continued cost-saving initiatives.



