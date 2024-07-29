Will High Expenses Hurt Dorian LPG's (LPG) Q1 Earnings?

Dorian LPG LPG is set to report its first-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Thursday, Aug 1.

The company, which operates a fleet of very large gas carriers for transporting liquefied petroleum gases like propane and butane on long-haul voyages, mainly from the United States/ Middle East to Asia, has an impressive track record with respect to earnings per share, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters (missing the mark once). The average beat is 0.4%.

Given this backdrop, let us unearth the factors likely to have influenced Dorian LPG’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter.

We expect LPG’s fiscal first-quarter bottom-line performance to have been affected by higher vessel operating expenses, mainly due to the increased average number of vessels in its fleet. High fuel costs are likely to have shot up total expenses at LPG, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). Charter hire expenses for vessels time chartered-in from third parties are anticipated to have been higher in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 from the year-ago quarter.

The increased demand for liquefied petroleum gases is likely to have aided the top line in the to-be-reported quarter. An increase in average time charter equivalent (TCE) rates and fleet size is expected to have aided revenues. TCE rates refer to a key measure of the average daily revenue performance of a vessel.

Highlights of Q4 Earnings

Dorian LPG’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings (excluding 5 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.91 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.81. Total revenues of $141.4 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.8%.

