Will Healthy Top-Line Improvement Buoy IBM's Q3 Earnings?

International Business Machines Corporation IBM is scheduled to report third-quarter 2023 results on Oct 25, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the New York-based integrated systems provider beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 18 cents. The company is expected to have recorded higher aggregate revenues year over year despite a challenging macroeconomic environment and softness in traditional businesses, primarily driven by healthy cloud demand.

Factors at Play

During the third quarter, IBM unveiled watsonx, a cutting-edge enterprise-focused AI and data platform designed to harness the power of advanced AI capabilities for businesses. Watsonx offers a new and innovative approach to integrating AI into business processes, enabling enterprises to advance their objectives and expand their commercial horizons. This is likely to have driven the top-line growth in the Software segment.



During the quarter, IBM collaborated with Salesforce, Inc. to facilitate higher adoption of AI by business enterprises. The partnership is likely to drive increased productivity and help accelerate business transformation with generative AI. IBM is further likely to help the clients complement Salesforce's generative AI tools with IBM Watsonx, which offers a unified platform that enables enterprises to train, fine-tune and deploy AI solutions according to their requirements.

Moreover, IBM will work closely with a diverse AI partner ecosystem through an open and collaborative approach to plan, build, implement and operate generative AI solutions. This open ecosystem approach is likely to help clients define the right models and architecture to deliver their desired outcomes.



IBM also partnered with ESPN to introduce new features in the ESPN Fantasy Football app, powered by IBM watsonx.ai. Leveraging the right AI will enable ESPN to transform structured and unstructured football data into valuable insights. This will empower fantasy team owners to make more informed decisions when they set up their match-day lineups.



IBM has joined forces with iFoodDS, a prominent traceability and food safety solution provider, to introduce iFoodDS Trace Exchange with IBM Food Trust. The software solution is designed to help enterprises match the FDA’s Food Traceability regulations under FSMA 204(d). Its robust traceability and compliance management capabilities can support the requirements of the industry’s largest enterprises and suppliers of all sizes. These are likely to have generated incremental revenues in the Consulting segment.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total revenues for the company stands at $14,816 million. It generated revenues of $14,107 million in the prior-year quarter. The consensus mark for earnings is currently pegged at $2.13 per share, indicating growth from $1.81 in the year-earlier quarter.

Key Developments in Q3

During the to-be-reported quarter, IBM inked a definitive agreement with Francisco Partners to divest its weather business to focus on core operations. The transaction for an undisclosed amount is likely to close by the end of first-quarter 2024, subject to the fulfillment of regulatory approvals and other mandatory closing conditions.

The Weather Company's assets set to be acquired by Francisco Partners include digital consumer-facing offerings, The Weather Channel mobile and cloud-based digital properties including Weather.com, Weather Underground and Storm Radar. It will also own the enterprise offerings for broadcast, media, aviation, advertising technology and data solutions for other emerging industries.



IBM, however, will retain the sustainability software business, including its Environmental Intelligence Suite (EIS), to help clients curate, measure, report and operationalize ESG (Environment Social and Governance) data for informed decision-making. It intends to continue leveraging The Weather Company's weather data for EIS to track land use changes, monitor natural disasters and predict crop yields.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for IBM this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. This is not the case here.



Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, is 0.00%, with both pegged at $2.13. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: IBM currently has a Zacks Rank #2.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season:



Intel Corporation INTC is set to release quarterly numbers on Oct 26. It has an Earnings ESP of +12.98% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Earnings ESP for Silicon Motion Technology Corporation SIMO is +3.00% and it carries a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is scheduled to report quarterly numbers on Nov 1.



The Earnings ESP for Meta Platforms, Inc. META is +3.98% and it carries a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is scheduled to report quarterly numbers on Oct 25.



