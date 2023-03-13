Will Healthy Top-Line Growth Aid Jabil's (JBL) Q2 Earnings?

Jabil Inc. JBL is scheduled to report second-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Mar 16, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 4.52%. It pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.78%, on average.



The St. Petersburg, FL-based company is expected to have recorded year-over-year higher revenues. The upside is likely to be driven by the company’s strategy of innovation, strength and healthy demand for its 3D sensing solutions in the optical division and efficient operational execution.

Factors at Play

During the quarter, Jabil, in collaboration with arms OSRAM and Artilux, showcased a prototype of advance short-wavelength infrared (SWIR) 3D camera that can seamlessly operate in a different environment. These developments enhance the ambient light tolerance of 3D cameras up to a distance of 20 meters. With these features, the performance of the 3D camera operating at 1130 nm wavelength was substantially improved in terms of eye safety, object detection, path planning, localization and collision avoidance. This is likely to have translated into incremental revenues for the company in the quarter.



The industrial robot market is anticipated to expand at an 11% annual rate to reach $35 billion in 2029, and there is growing demand for automated functions across many sectors, including automotive, healthcare and others. Jabil, backed by its solid team of designers, engineers and researchers, is looking to address these demands through its innovative solutions. This is likely to have been reflected in the upcoming results.



For the to-be-reported quarter, The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $8,094 million, which indicates growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure of $7,553 million. The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.84 indicating an increase from $1.68 reported in year-ago quarter.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Jabil for the fiscal second quarter. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. This is not the case here.



Earnings ESP: Jabil's Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, is 0.00%, with both pegged at $1.84. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Jabil, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Jabil, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Jabil, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank: Jabil currently has a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season:



Neogen Corporation NEOG is set to release quarterly numbers on Mar 23. It has an Earnings ESP of +22.73% and carries a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Earnings ESP for Canadian Solar Inc. CSIQ is +102.76% and carries a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is set to report quarterly numbers on Mar 21.



The Earnings ESP for Amadeus IT Group S.A AMADY is +12.94% and it carries a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is set to report quarterly numbers on Mar 17.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Jabil, Inc. (JBL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Neogen Corporation (NEOG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Amadeus IT Group SA Unsponsored ADR (AMADY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.