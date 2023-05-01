Will Healthy Revenue Growth Buoy Motorola (MSI) Q1 Earnings?

Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI is scheduled to report first-quarter 2023 results on May 4, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 5%. It pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.9%, on average.



The Chicago, IL-based company is expected to have recorded year-over-year higher revenues on the back of growth in both segments — Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. It benefits from the increasing demand for its mission-critical technologies in North America and globally.

Factors at Play

During the quarter, Motorola unveiled the Avigilon physical security suite, a new security solution backed by advanced analytics, to deliver enhanced enterprise protection. Motorola blended its innovation with the expertise provided by Avigilon, Ava Security and Openpath. Powered by artificial intelligence capabilities, the solution significantly improves protection against various threats and enhances the safety of people and property. This is likely to have generated incremental revenues during the quarter.



In first-quarter 2023, Motorola secured a contract from Peel Regional Police in Canada to deploy its mission-critical PremierOne computer-aided dispatch software. The software enables real-time collaboration between agencies and offers sensitive critical data to enhance safety for officers and the nearly 1.4 million residents in the region. This helps to secure people, assets and facilities spanning large perimeters of sensitive areas.



During the to-be-reported quarter, Motorola deployed a new digital radio solution for NTA Metropolitan Mass Transit System Ltd. to provide safe, secure and reliable communications for Israel’s largest infrastructure project. Based on the mission-critical TETRA standard, the new communications system ensures swift collaboration between train crews and service staff across 34 train stations. It also extended the existing nationwide P25 communications network used by public safety agencies in Israel to help communicate in the underground tunnels and rail lines.



Riding on such state-of-the-art products, Motorola expects to record strong demand across video security and services, land mobile radio products and related software while benefiting from a solid foundation. These systems drive the demand for additional device sales and promote software upgrades and infrastructure expansion. The comprehensive suite of services ensures continuity and reduces risks related to critical communications operations. These developments are expected to have positively impacted its performance in the quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Products and Systems Integration segment’s revenues is pegged at $1,216 million. The figure indicates a rise from $1,103 million recorded in the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Services and Software segment’s revenues stands at $911 million, up from $789 million recorded in the year-earlier quarter.



For the March quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $2,125 million, which indicates growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure of $1,892 million. The consensus estimate for adjusted earnings per share stands at $2.06, which suggests an increase from $1.70 recorded in the prior-year quarter driven by top-line growth.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Motorola in the first quarter. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. This is not the case here.



Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, is 0.00%, with both pegged at $2.06. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Motorola Solutions, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Motorola Solutions, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Motorola Solutions, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank: Motorola carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season:



Skyworks Solutions, Inc. SWKS is set to release quarterly numbers on May 8. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.45% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Earnings ESP for MKS Instruments, Inc. MKSI is +46.43% and it carries a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is scheduled to report quarterly numbers on May 3.



The Earnings ESP for Keysight Technologies, Inc. KEYS is +0.09% and it carries a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is scheduled to report quarterly numbers on May 16.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.