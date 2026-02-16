Will Healthy Revenue Growth Boost Akamai's (AKAM) Q4 Earnings?

Akamai Technologies, Inc. AKAM is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 19, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 13.41%. It pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.46%, on average. The company is expected to report higher revenues year over year, backed by healthy demand in security and compute verticals. Management’s focus on expanding its portfolio to cater to advanced use cases is a tailwind.

Factors at Play

During the quarter, Akamai expanded its partnership with Apiiro, a prominent agentic application security platform provider. The collaboration aims to Apiiro’s application security posture management capabilities with Akamai’s application security platform to deliver end to end comprehensive security to enterprises throughout the entire software development lifecycle.



In the quarter under review, Akamai launched the Akamai Inference Cloud, a leading-edge platform that expand inference capabilities from core data centers to the edge of the internet. Powered by NVIDIA’s Blackwell GPUs and AI software stack, Akamai’s solution enables greater responsiveness, higher scalability and support next gen of intelligent application by bringing AI closer to users and devices. The solution enables ultra-low-latency AI inference for agentic, real-time, and physical AI applications such as autonomous vehicles, industrial robots, and smart city infrastructure. Such innovative product launches has expected to have a favourable impact in fourth quarter results.



In the December quarter, Akamai announced the launch of independent software vendors (ISV) Catalyst, a new partner program tailored specifically for ISVs looking to accelerate growth through collaboration. The referral-based initiative enables ISVs to build, market and sell solutions on Akamai’s globally distributed cloud platform, while creating a streamlined and efficient path for customers to discover and engage with those offerings. The diverse set application available on AKAM’s cloud platform is expected to drive AKAM’s client base.



For the to-be-reported quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.07 billion, indicating year-over-year growth from $1.02 billion. The consensus estimate for adjusted earnings per share stands at $1.75, indicating growth from $1.66 reported a year ago.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Akamai this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. This is not the case here.



Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, is 0.00%, with both pegged at $1.75. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Akamai currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

