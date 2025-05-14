Will Healthy Momentum in IoT and AI Applications Drive NOK Stock?

Nokia Corporation NOK recently announced that Com4, a prominent Mobile Virtual Network Operator, has opted to deploy Nokia’s 5G Standalone Core. Com4 has a presence across various industries, including energy, transport, health and security. Leveraging Nokia’s industry-leading portfolio, Com4 is aiming to deliver secure, reliable IoT connectivity, supporting low latency and high bandwidth communication across these industries.



Nokia efficiently supports multiple radio access technologies (2G to 5G SA). Such compatibility with existing networks allows for seamless adoption of next-generation capabilities and drives innovation. It also enables satellite broadband and fixed wireless, making it easier for Com4 to expand into remote areas. Its SIM-level service control, VPNs, combined with full API support, facilitate secure data transmission and automation. Nokia’s appliance-based edge gateways ensure compliance with local data regulations. Such cutting-edge features effectively support enterprise IoT connectivity requirements with greater flexibility and in-built security.



A prominent American tower company, CoreSite, has opted to deploy Nokia’s IP routing portfolio. Its offering includes the Nokia 7250 Interconnect Router, designed for high-capacity throughput and advanced routing and the Nokia 7750 Service Router, which facilitates IP interconnectivity within the data center campuses. Lastly, Nokia FP5 silicon seamlessly scales data traffic with no performance degradation and ensures uninterrupted data flow. CoreSite manages several data centers across the United States. Integration of Nokia solutions will allow it to support high-performance computing workloads for its 40,000 customer interconnections.

Will Such Customer Wins Drive NOK’s Share Performance?

Data centers are turning into an interconnected hub of advanced computation from just storage facilities. The industry is witnessing rapid adoption of cloud services and AI capabilities. A surge in data-intensive workloads and high-performance AI computation is driving demand for robust and efficient networks. Nokia’s solution suite brings massive scalability and reliability with high throughput, and power and cooling efficiency.

With such cutting-edge capabilities, the company is set to gain from the current evolution of data centers. Global spending on IoT devices is expected to grow at a substantial rate in the upcoming years. Nokia, with its full-stack core that includes Packet Core, Policy Control, Charging, Subscriber Data Management and the Nokia Cloud Platform, is well positioned to gain from the growing proliferation of IoT connectivity in various sectors.



Nokia has made significant progress on its three-phased journey of value creation. The company’s strategy includes Reset, Accelerate and Scale. Its focus on capital allocation and technology leadership is expected to help it grow profitably. Its extensive portfolio consists of around 20,000 patents, among which 7,000 are essential for 5G. The 5G portfolio is increasingly gaining traction among enterprise customers.

NOK’s Stock Price Movement

Shares of Nokia have gained 33.8% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 42.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

NOK’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Nokia currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader industry have been discussed below.



Juniper Networks, Inc. JNPR sports a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 4.88%. Juniper is leveraging the 400-gig cycle to capture hyperscale switching opportunities inside the data center. The company is set to capitalize on the increasing demand for data center virtualization, cloud computing and mobile traffic packet/optical convergence. Juniper also introduced new features within the AI-driven enterprise portfolio that enable customers to simplify the rollout of their campus wired and wireless networks while bringing greater insight to network operators.



InterDigital IDCC carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. In the trailing four quarters, InterDigital delivered an earnings surprise of 158.41%. It is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enable wireless communications and capabilities. InterDigital boasts a comprehensive portfolio of more than 33,000 granted patents and applications. The company witnessed an exceptional year in innovation in 2024, with more than 5,000 new patent filings worldwide.



Celestica Inc. CLS carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. The company provides competitive manufacturing technology and service solutions for printed circuit assembly and system assembly, as well as post-manufacturing support to many of the world's leading original equipment manufacturers.

