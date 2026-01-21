Will GYN Surgical Power Hologic's Growth in the Upcoming Q1 Earnings?

Hologic’s HOLX GYN Surgical business is benefiting from a mix of internal innovation and product line additions through M&A, positioning it as a meaningful growth driver. The portfolio includes minimally invasive treatment options for women facing gynecologic conditions that affect their uterine health, such as the NovaSure endometrial ablation system and the MyoSure hysteroscopic tissue removal system. MyoSure’s performance is further optimized by the Fluent and Fluent Pro fluid management systems, used during diagnostic and operative hysteroscopic procedures.

Through Acessa and Bolder acquisitions in 2020 and 2021, respectively, the company integrated the Acessa ProVu system and Bolder’s advanced vessel sealing portfolio into its product line. The fiscal 2025 addition of Gynesonics expanded the lineup with the Sonata transcervical radiofrequency ablation system, enabling treatment across all fibroid types. In the last reported quarter, revenues of $172.5 million increased 10.2%, mainly driven by increased sales of MyoSure and Fluent and contributions from Gynesonics. With first-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings approaching, GYN Surgical is expected to post solid year-over-year growth, with the Zacks Consensus Estimate forecasting an 8.8% increase in revenues.

Performance is likely to have been driven by the International Surgical unit, as seen in the past quarters, supported by rising adoption in markets where reimbursement has been newly established. Hologic’s continued investments in commercial and market access capabilities outside the United States have significantly expanded the reach of its minimally invasive surgical products.

While NovaSure has faced domestic challenges, it has consistently delivered double-digit growth internationally over the past several quarters. Myosure continues to gain more market share overseas than in the United States, highlighting the significant untapped demand for minimally invasive options for treating uterine polyps and fibroids. These dynamics are likely to have carried through in the first quarter.

Upcoming Earnings Releases of HOLX’s Peers

Intuitive Surgical ISRG is set to report fourth-quarter 2025 earnings on Jan. 22, after the closing bell. The company’s preliminary results, released ahead of the Jan. 14 Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference presentation, show revenues growing 19% year over year to $2.87 billion. This was driven by growth in procedure volume, higher da Vinci system placements and an increase in the installed base of systems. Intuitive Surgical expects worldwide da Vinci procedures to rise approximately 13%-15% in 2026 compared with 2025.

Abbott ABT will also report its fourth-quarter 2025 results on Jan. 22, before the market opens.The company’s Established Pharmaceuticals (“EPD”) business is likely to have continued its strong performance across its 15 key markets, led by broad-based demand and strong commercial execution. In Nutrition, Abbott’s market-leading adult nutrition brands, Ensure and Glucerna, are likely to have contributed significantly to the top line.

HOLX Stock Performance, Valuation and Estimates

In the past year, Hologic shares have risen 6.5% against the industry’s 3.5% decline.



Hologic is trading at a forward five-year price-to-sales (P/S) of 3.85X, lower than the industry average of 4.41X.



See how analysts are projecting Hologic’s fiscal 2026 and 2027 earnings.



HOLX stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

