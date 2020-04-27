Will Growth in Loans Benefit Enova (ENVA) in Q1 Earnings?

Enova International ENVA is scheduled to report first-quarter 2020 results on Apr 28, after market close. The company is expected to have witnessed year-over-year growth in revenues and earnings.

In the last reported quarter, the Chicago, IL-based online financial services provider’s results were affected by higher cost of revenues and expenses. However, continued rise in revenues and loan growth were the key highlights.

Enova boasts an impressive surprise history. It surpassed earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 11.6%.

The company’s activities in the first quarter were inadequate to impress analysts. As a result, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings of $1.41 has been stable over the past 30 days. Nonetheless, the figure indicates a surge of 21.6% from the year-ago reported number.

Moreover, the consensus estimate for revenues of $340.5 million suggests a rise of 16.2%.

Factors at Play

Growth in Loans: The company’s efforts to grow the loan portfolio by increasing awareness of its products are likely to have attracted new customers, and thus resulted in higher loan originations in the first quarter. Also, it is expected to have benefited from a decent consumer lending scenario.

Higher Revenues: Given the expectations of rise in loan, overall revenues are likely to have increased during the quarter. However, this is likely to have been partially offset by lower interest rates and the company’s planned exit from the U.K. market.

Notably, management expects total revenues of $328-$348 million for the first quarter.

Rise in Expenses: Enova’s expenses are likely to have escalated due to its efforts to attract new customers, and marketing of new and existing products.

Earnings Whispers

According to our quantitative model, we cannot predict an earnings beat for Enova this time around. This is because a stock needs to have both a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better for this to happen, which is not the case here as elaborated below.

Earnings ESP: Enova has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

Zacks Rank: The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

