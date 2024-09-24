Will Growing Traction in Security Industry Propel MSI's Stock Growth?

Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI is showcasing the most advanced solutions from its comprehensive security portfolio at the GSX 2024 event in Orlando. MSI’s latest and enhanced technologies include Pelco Sarix Enhanced Duo, a camera powered by two sensors that offer effective coverage of large open spaces. The product brings a major advantage for security officials operating in locations with multiple entrances and exits needing multi-directional video surveillance.



Avigilon Security Suite brings license plate recognition systems with L6A enterprise license plate camera and Avigilon Alta Video analytics. The solution expands appearance search capabilities and detects and verifies potential threats by analyzing license plates. In addition, Avigilon Alta Access with Mercury Security intelligent controllers deliver several cloud native security features to end users. The company is also demonstrating SentryERS, a panic button to alert first responders in any emergency situation and initiate lockdown protocols. During such situations, the solution also delivers live video, voice, text and GPS location data to first responders and reduces the response times.



Apart from this, MSI also boasts smart sensors, access control and body cameras powered by AI that can be deployed in a wide range of environments such as schools, hospitals, businesses, retailers, manufacturers and venues. High adaptability and a flexible integration process of the products are key advantages.



The Greater Dayton School in Ohio has recently deployed MSI solutions to bolster the physical security ecosystem on the premises. Avigilon video security cameras have been installed across campus, an access control system is implemented for all the doors and staff are equipped with an advanced radio communication network. Moreover, HALO smart sensors are deployed to detect vape and keywords such as help or emergency.

Will These Developments Drive MSI’s Share Performance?

Demonstration of its product suite at a major event such as GSX enhances brand visibility and will boost its commercial prospects. The security device market is expected to grow at a substantial rate as enterprises, schools and hospitals worldwide increasingly prioritize their internal security infrastructure. Motorola is steadily advancing its portfolio to capitalize on this emerging market trend.

MSI’s Stock Price Performance

The stock has gained 60.6% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 50.3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

MSI’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Motorola currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



