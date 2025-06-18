Will Growing Federal IT Spending Boost WYY's Revenue Pipeline?

WidePoint Corporation WYY appears well-positioned to benefit from rising federal IT spending, particularly through its strategic alignment with key government priorities and growing contract momentum. The company’s recent FedRAMP authorization for its ITMS platform significantly expands visibility within the federal marketplace, opening the door to more secure government opportunities.



One of the most promising developments is WidePoint’s progress under the Department of Defense’s Spiral 4 contract. Management remains confident that heightened activity will continue in the coming quarters, driven by strong differentiation in their managed mobility offerings.



Additionally, WidePoint is making a concerted push to deepen its federal footprint through relationships with agencies like the Department of Homeland Security and efforts tied to the upcoming CWMS 3.0 recompete. With DHS’ IT budgets seeing increases and WidePoint holding strong past performance credentials, it is optimistic about retaining this critical contract.



While some federal agencies are facing budget pressures, WidePoint’s value proposition, helping agencies lower costs while enhancing efficiency, resonates well in today’s environment. Strategic hiring and investments in the Device-as-a-Service infrastructure further underscore its readiness to scale as opportunities materialize.



WidePoint’s pipeline reflects growing demand from federal agencies prioritizing cybersecurity, efficiency and mobility solutions. If these trends continue and WidePoint maintains execution discipline, increased federal IT spending could meaningfully enhance its top line in 2025 and beyond.

WYY’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

WYY’s shares have lost 31.3% in the past six months against the industry’s rise of 2.6%. In the same time frame, other industry players, such as CSG Systems International, Inc. CSGS and Forrester Research, Inc. FORR, have seen their stocks gain 24.2% and decline 36.1%, respectively.

Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

WYY stock is currently trading at a discount. It is currently trading at a forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of 0.18X, well below the industry average of 1.81X, indicating an attractive investment opportunity. Then again, other industry players, such as CSG Systems International and Forrester Research, have P/S ratios of 1.56X and 0.46X, respectively.

P/S (F12M)



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 has shifted from projected earnings of 1 cent per share to a loss of 14 cents over the past 30 days. In 2024, the company reported an adjusted loss of 21 cents per share.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company’s earnings for 2026 are likely to witness robust growth of 175%. Meanwhile, CSG Systems International and Forrester Research earnings in fiscal 2025 are likely to witness growth of 1.1% and a decline of 13.6%, respectively.



The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

