Will Growing Air Travel Aid TransDigm's (TDG) Q2 Earnings?

TransDigm Group Incorporated TDG is slated to report fiscal second-quarter 2023 results on May 9, before market open.

TransDigm delivered a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 7.60%. Growth in air travel demand and cost management efforts are likely to boost the company’s upcoming results.

Power & Control Segment to Boost Revenues

Recent rapid growth in the domestic air travel, along with steady recovery witnessed in the international air traffic with China having reopened its air travel in January, is expected to have boosted organic sales of TDG’s commercial original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and commercial aftermarket businesses.

This, in turn, is likely to have contributed to the Power & Control segment’s revenues in the soon-to-be-reported quarter.

Also, solid bookings in the prior quarters might have benefited this segment’s defense revenues in the soon-to-be-reported quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Power & Control segment’s fiscal second-quarter revenues is pegged at $773.6 million, indicating an improvement of 9.3% from the year-ago quarter’s level.

Airframe Segment – Another Revenue Contributor

Thanks to the solid air travel demand in recent times, continued recovery in both narrow-body and wide-body aircraft production and deliveries must have bolstered the Aiframe segment’s top-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the segment’s fiscal second-quarter revenues is pegged at $680.9 million, implying a 17.6% increase from the year-ago quarter’s recorded figure.

Q2 Estimates

With the majority of TransDigm’s segments anticipated to report an improvement in sales, it makes one optimistic about the company’s top-line growth in the quarter to be reported. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $1.50 billion, indicating an improvement of 13.3% from the prior-year recorded number.



The company’s operational excellence and efforts to minimize cost are expected to have boosted its bottom line. Also, continued recovery in commercial aftermarket revenues is likely to have benefited TDG’s quarterly margin, thereby increasing earnings.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal second-quarter earnings is pegged at $5.42 per share, indicating an increase of 40.4% from the year-ago reported figure.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for TransDigm this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. However, that is not the case here.



Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is -1.23%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Recent Defense Releases

The Boeing Company BA incurred a first-quarter 2023 adjusted loss of $1.27 per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 98 cents. However, the bottom line improved from the year-ago quarter’s reported loss of $2.75 per share.

Boeing’s revenues amounted to $17.92 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $17.36 billion by 3.3%. The top line also improved 28% from the year-ago quarter’s recorded figure of $13.99 billion.

Hexcel Corporation HXL reported first-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of 50 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 39 cents by 28.2%. The bottom line improved massively from the year-ago quarter’s 22 cents, highlighting solid growth of 127.3%.

The company registered GAAP earnings of 50 cents per share compared with the prior-year quarter’s 21 cents.

Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT reported first-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $6.43 per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.07 by 5.9%. However, the bottom line was on par with the year-ago quarter's level.

Net sales amounted to $15.13 billion, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.87 billion by 1.9%. The top line rose 1.1% from $14.96 billion in the year-ago quarter.

