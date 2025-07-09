Will Growing AI Proliferation Drive Sustainable Growth for Celestica?

Celestica, Inc. CLS, with its comprehensive portfolio offerings, is well-positioned to gain from growing AI proliferation in the data center and edge infrastructure market. Per precedence research AI hardware market is expected to grow at a 22.4% compound annual growth rate and reach $210.5 billion by 2034 from $34.05 billion in 2025. Several industries, such as healthcare, finance, retail, automotive and aerospace, are rapidly incorporating high data-intensive AI applications. Growing complexity in AI workloads is driving demand for power-efficient and highly scalable hardware solutions that can seamlessly support AI innovation and deployment.



Celestica is steadily expanding its offering through innovation and strategic collaboration to gain from this emerging market trend. The company’s DS4100 is a 1U 800G per port top-of-rack, leaf/spine switch, designed with Broadcom’s TH4-12.8T switch chipset, witnessing healthy traction in the data-center networking market. Its next-generation, 2U rackmount all-flash storage controller, powered by PYC Embedded 9004 series processors from Advanced Micro Devices, delivers superior performance for the most demanding enterprise application workloads.



The company expects that its extensive 800G Family of Networking Switches will be major growth driver in the long run. It includes Celestica’s state-of-the-art DS5000 and D4100 switches that are optimized for AI/ML, Big Data Analytics and effectively support hyperscale data center and cloud computing applications. The company also recently introduced the ES1500 switch tailored for edge AI deployments and IoT expansion in smart campuses, healthcare and industrial sites. A broad portfolio of data communications and information processing infrastructure products allows the company to effectively match a wide range of use cases.

How Are Competitors Faring?

Celestica faces competition from Jabil, Inc. JBL and Flex Ltd. FLEX.



Jabil is benefiting from healthy demand in the Capital Equipment, AI-related Cloud and Data Center Infrastructure verticals. The company recently announced a $500 million multi-year investment initiative in the Southeast U.S. region. The investment is focused on expanding manufacturing capabilities and workforce development for the cloud and AI data center infrastructure market. The strategic investment will strengthen Jabil’s position in the AI hardware supply chain.



Flex is witnessing solid demand across its data center, networking and automotive power electronics verticals. Its portfolio has less exposure to the hyperscaler infrastructure market. Flex’s core focus is on industrial AI, robotics and automation. However, the acquisition of JetCool Technologies has improved its data center and power solutions to help hyperscale and enterprise customers address growing challenges related to power, heat and scalability in the AI era.

Celestica's Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Celestica’s shares have gained 167.5% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 96.4%.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, Celestica trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, up from the industry average.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Celestica’s earnings for 2025 and 2026 has remained unchanged in the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Celestica currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Jabil, Inc. (JBL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Celestica, Inc. (CLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.