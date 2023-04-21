Will Google Cloud Strength Aid Alphabet's (GOOGL) Q1 Earnings?

Alphabet’s GOOGL first-quarter 2023 results, scheduled to be released on Apr 25, are likely to reflect strength in its cloud arm, Google Cloud.



Google Cloud has turned out to be the key catalyst for Alphabet’s growth on the back of its strengthening cloud-service offerings.



GOOGL’s cloud offerings include Google Cloud Platform and Google Workspace, which have been continuously gaining momentum in the booming cloud computing market. Google’s growing investments in infrastructure, security, data management, analytics and AI have been major positives.



Alphabet has been consistently witnessing strong revenue growth generated by the underlined segment, which derives revenues from fees collected for Google Cloud Platform services and Google Workspace collaboration tools.



Revenues from the segment were $7.3 billion in fourth-quarter 2022. The figure accounted for 9.6% of the total revenues and exhibited year-over-year growth of 32%.



For first-quarter 2023, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Google Cloud revenues is pegged at $7.34 billion, suggesting growth of 26.1% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



Alphabet Inc. Price and Consensus

Alphabet Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alphabet Inc. Quote

Factors to Consider

Google’s strengthening efforts toward expanding its cloud services portfolio, data centers, availability zones and regions are likely to have helped it gain a good share in the highly competitive cloud market.



In the first quarter, Alphabet opened a cloud region in Turin, which marks its second such establishment in Italy. This is likely to have expanded the company’s reach to Italian cloud customers.



Alphabet’s growing momentum across regions like the North America, Latin America, Europe and the APAC on the back of strengthening Google Cloud Platform and Google Workspace offerings is expected to have driven its cloud revenues in the quarter under review.



Google’s growing efforts to strengthen its cloud platform with advanced AI techniques and deepening focus on generative AI are anticipated to have been major positives.



GOOGL’s efforts in integrating data lakes, data warehouses, data governance and advanced machine learning into a single platform are expected to have bolstered its prospects in the data cloud market in the to-be-reported quarter.



Google’s amplifying focus on providing a secure cloud infrastructure, owing to its growing cybersecurity efforts, is likely to have been another positive.



In this regard, Google’s Mandiant buyout is expected to have aided it in gaining strong momentum among customers in the cybersecurity market in the first quarter.



All these endeavors are likely to have contributed well to the first-quarter performance of Google Cloud.

